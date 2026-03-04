LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets face volatility amid Middle East tensions and surging oil prices. Key stocks to watch include Reliance, Adani Ports, Dabur, JSW Cement, Cipla, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hindustan Aeronautics, Natco Pharma, and Venus Remedies.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 4, 2026 09:02:26 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s See Which Share Will Keep Your Portfolio Green Today

The Indian stock market will experience significant fluctuations because international stock markets are struggling with increasing oil prices and growing conflicts in West Asia. The GIFT Nifty index experienced a drop of 530 points to reach 24,451 at 7:40 AM after the market had experienced losses exceeding 1% during the previous trading session. Traders should prepare themselves because they will encounter difficult trading conditions.

Geopolitical Firestorm: The situation in the Middle East continues to develop without any signs of resolution. After the US and Israel launched missile strikes against Iran, which included the unexpected death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran retaliated by attacking Israel, US military installations, and various Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Investors worldwide are monitoring every market movement while they remain focused on their screens.

Global Market Ripple: Crude oil prices reached a peak of $85 per barrel, marking the highest point since July 2024, following an 18% increase that occurred over two trading sessions. The South Korean Kospi index dropped 13%, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 index declined 3%, and the Australian S&P ASX 200 index experienced a 2% decrease. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes both dropped close to 1%, which affected Wall Street trading results.

Stocks To Watch Today

Energy & Infrastructure

  • Reliance Industries:

    • Jio Platforms appoints Dan Bailey as President for international business initiatives; joins Executive Committee; reports to Akash Ambani.

  • Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone:

    • Handled 42.5 MMT cargo in Feb 2026, up 16% YoY; YTD volumes at 454.7 MMT (+11%).

    • Growth led by containers (+14% YoY) and dry cargo (+15% YoY); rail volumes up, GPWIS slightly down.

  • AGI Infra:

    • Board approved issue opening on March 4, 2026, floor price ₹2,274.825 per share.

  • JSW Cement:

    • Preferred bidder for Sikilangso Limestone Block (Part A & B), Assam; each block 200 hectares.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Cipla:

    • 60:40 JV with Kemwell Biopharma to develop, manufacture, and commercialize biologics in India.

  • Natco Pharma:

    • Launched Pomalidomide Capsules in US market for multiple myeloma treatment.

  • Venus Remedies:

    • Promoter merger scheme approved; internal restructuring without affecting control.

FMCG & Consumer Goods

  • Dabur India:

    • Acquired minority stake in RAS Beauty Pvt Ltd (₹60 crore) under Dabur Ventures; entry into luxury skincare D2C segment.

  • Allied Blenders & Distillers:

    • Acquiring up to 50% stake in Kion Blenders; ₹300 crore Vizianagaram distillery project for capacity and margin boost.

Automobile & Defense

  • Hindustan Aeronautics:

    • ₹2,901 crore contract for 6 ALH Mk-III helicopters (Maritime Role) for Indian Coast Guard.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra:

    • Advance received for 35,000 LCVs to Indonesia; order delivery continues as planned.

  • Tata Motors:

    • Confirms Indonesia order unaffected; phased delivery planned; subsidiary signed supply agreement for 70,000 vehicles.

Financial Services

  • MAS Financial Services:

    • Received RBI approval to start factoring business.

  • Life Insurance Corporation of India:

    • CFO term extended till March 1, 2027.

  • HDB Financial Services:

    • Chief Business Officer resigned.

  • Capri Global Capital:

    • Signed partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) to strengthen sustainable finance.

  • State Bank of India:

    • Deputy MD & Head (Digital Banking) relieved after contract completion.

Chemicals & Materials

  • IOL Chemicals:

    • Expanded Ethyl Acetate (1,20,000 MT/year) and Acetic Anhydride (32,000 MT/year) capacity.

  • Greenlam Industries & Greenply Industries:

    • Income Tax searches conducted; operations continue normally.

IT & Technology

  • Persistent Systems:

    • US step-down subsidiary merged into parent company.

  • Affle 3i:

    • Non-Executive Director resigned effective April 16, 2026.

Bulk Deals & Market Moves

  • Dev Information Technology: Xduce Technologies acquired 51.25 lakh shares (~9.09% stake).

  • Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: Citigroup Mauritius sold 8.28 lakh shares (0.7% stake).

  • Kiaasa Retail: Multiple funds bought shares at ₹123/share.

  • Sical Logistics: Equity Intelligence India bought 2.35 lakh rights shares; HUF sold 1.32 lakh.

Other Corporate Actions

  • PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery: Mainboard listing.

  • Naperol Investments: Ex-dividend trading.

  • Enbee Trade & Finance: Ex-rights trading.

  • Sammaan Capital: Stock in F&O ban.

(Wuth Inputs)

Also Read: What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global….

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:02 AM IST
Tags: adani-portsCiplaDabur IndiaHindustan Aeronauticsindian stock marketJSW CementmahindraNatco PharmaReliance IndustriesStocks to watch todaytata motors

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

