Home > Business > Surat Welcomes Authentic Davangere-Style Dosa Experience as DVG Benne Dosa Opens in Adajan

Surat Welcomes Authentic Davangere-Style Dosa Experience as DVG Benne Dosa Opens in Adajan

Surat Welcomes Authentic Davangere-Style Dosa Experience as DVG Benne Dosa Opens in Adajan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 26, 2025 14:02:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surat Welcomes Authentic Davangere-Style Dosa Experience as DVG Benne Dosa Opens in Adajan

New Davangere-Style Dosa Joint Opens in Surat, Offering Rich Benne Flavors

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 25: A city often called Mini India must naturally host original delicacies from across the country. Adding to its vibrant food culture, DVG Benne Dosa has opened its outlet in Surat to serve authentic Davangere-style dosas to Surati food lovers.

  • South Gujarat’s Debut Benne Dosa Joint Launched in Surat
  • DVG Benne Dosa Brings Original Davangere Flavours to Surati Food Lovers

South Gujarat’s pioneering Benne Dosa food joint has begun serving its signature dishes at The Boulevard, Pratham Circle, Adajan. The unique Davangere-style dosa outlet was inaugurated by Mahesh Ramanai, Director of Ashadeep Group of Schools, in a grand opening ceremony held on Sunday.DVG Benne Dosa will remain open daily from 8:30 AM to 11:00 PM.

On this occasion, Sharan, the owner of this one-of-a-kind food joint, said,

“Benne means white butter. All our dosas are made with rich white butter, which gives them a special taste. Surat has never experienced the original flavour of these dosas before.”

Surat Welcomes Authentic Davangere-Style Dosa Experience as DVG Benne Dosa Opens in Adajan

He further added,

“DVG Benne Dosa is a national food chain brand with more than 12 franchise outlets in Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and several other cities. This is a leading outlet in South Gujarat serving authentic Davangere-style Benne Dosas. Spread across 1,400 square feet, our outlet can accommodate 60 diners. We welcome all food lovers of Surat to enjoy the authentic taste.”

PNN Business

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS