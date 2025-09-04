Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee to ₹15 Amid Festive Rush- Here Is When And Where

Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee Increases Once Again – Now ₹15 per order

Having plans to order food online during the festive season? Get ready to pay a little more!

Swiggy has increased the platform fee to ₹15 per order, and this is the third hike in only three weeks. This is the maximum platform charge that Swiggy has imposed to date.

What does this mean for you? Everybody will now be forced to pay the ₹15 fee, regardless of whether a person is a regular user or Swiggy One subscriber. According to the company, it increased the fee because of the rush of the festive season since more people order food during celebrations and holidays.

This peak season is something that Swiggy is taking advantage of to increase its profits, particularly when orders are high. This charge is imposed on top of delivery charges, GST, and restaurant charges.

Next time you need a snack between meals, keep in mind this additional fee. Every rupee matters, and more so at the time of the festivities!