Home > Business > Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee to ₹15 Amid Festive Rush- Here Is When And Where

Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee to ₹15 Amid Festive Rush- Here Is When And Where

Swiggy has increased its platform fee to ₹15 per order, its third hike in three weeks, citing festive demand. Users now face higher charges, including dynamic pricing based on location and time.

Swiggy
Swiggy

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 4, 2025 12:48:05 IST

Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee Increases Once Again – Now ₹15 per order

Having plans to order food online during the festive season? Get ready to pay a little more!

Swiggy has increased the platform fee to ₹15 per order, and this is the third hike in only three weeks. This is the maximum platform charge that Swiggy has imposed to date.

What does this mean for you? Everybody will now be forced to pay the ₹15 fee, regardless of whether a person is a regular user or Swiggy One subscriber. According to the company, it increased the fee because of the rush of the festive season since more people order food during celebrations and holidays.

This peak season is something that Swiggy is taking advantage of to increase its profits, particularly when orders are high. This charge is imposed on top of delivery charges, GST, and restaurant charges.

Next time you need a snack between meals, keep in mind this additional fee. Every rupee matters, and more so at the time of the festivities!

Platform Hike History Of Swiggy: From ₹2 to ₹15 in Just Over a Year

Here’s a quick look at how Swiggy’s platform fee has changed:

  • Started at ₹2 per order in April 2023
  • Gradually increased throughout 2023
  • Crossed ₹10 regularly after New Year’s Eve 2023
  • Briefly touched ₹14 on Independence Day 2025
  • Dropped back to ₹12 after the holiday
  • Raised again to ₹15 in September 2025

In just over a year, Swiggy’s platform fee has gone from a minimal ₹2 to a steep ₹15, showing a clear upward trend.

Swiggy’s Platform Fee: Why It Changes And How It Differs

Did you notice that Swiggy does not charge the same platform fee to all of its users? The charges you pay will differ based on where you are, the time of the day, and the activity of the day. It is referred to as dynamic pricing. E.g., you might pay more during lunch or dinner hours, or on weekends and holidays. It also varies in the cities. And keep in mind, this cost is not included in the regular delivery fees, GST, and restaurant fee. So when you next place an order, you will not be surprised to see that the total amount of your bill is a bit higher than you thought!

Zomato Also Raised Fees

It’s not just Swiggy! Zomato has also increased its platform fee to ₹12 per order. This is done at the end of the year when the population is more likely to order food online. Similar to Swiggy, Zomato is cashing in on the increased demand so as to expand its profits. The new charge will be charged to all users whether they are Zomato Gold members or not. This is an additional fee imposed over delivery fees, taxes, and restaurant fees. Therefore, when you are planning to buy food over the holidays, remember that you might receive a bigger bill than normal on both platforms.

Market Reaction

Shares of Swiggy closed at ₹430.65 on the BSE on September 3, ending the day in positive territory, likely reflecting investor confidence in revenue-boosting strategies.

Tags: Swiggy Price hike

Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee to ₹15 Amid Festive Rush- Here Is When And Where

