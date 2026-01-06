Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Zepto Provides UPI Payments Within The App

The quick commerce platform, Zepto, has stealthily unrolled a feature on in-app UPI payments, enabling the users to carry out their transactions super easily within the app. Just picture yourself doing groceries and being in Zepto’s super-fast lane all the time, no app-switching, no additional clicks, and no interruptions! While the firm has yet to issue a formal announcement, it can be inferred from this step taken by them that they aim at making the payment process as smooth as the delivery times, which are also very fast.

For the regular users, it is nothing less than a revolution, while for the other companies, it is a push to improve their own payment systems. Are you poised to tap, pay, and remain in Zepto?

Zepto Joining The Ranks Of Food Delivery Rivals

Why Platforms Are Internalising Payments?

Just think about it, the extra seconds you spend paying by hopping between different apps is a chance for an order to be dropped or a customer to get frustrated. The delivery platforms are already very aware of this. Executives say that payments have quietly become the secret control lever for smooth operations.

By internalising UPI payments, platforms like Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato are able to increase checkout speed, improve transaction success, and keep the flow of orders even during peak hours. In addition, they receive every transaction report, cutting off reliance on external apps they do not control. So, the next time you tap and pay without any hassle, keep in mind that this is strategy in action!

Strategic Importance For Zepto

Tightening the payments experience aligns with Zepto’s rapid expansion of dark stores.

Supports handling of high order volumes efficiently.

Reflects how payments, once a background utility, are now a strategic layer in operations.

in operations. Positions Zepto strongly as competition in food delivery and quick commerce intensifies.

Enhances user experience by making checkout faster and smoother.

Reduces reliance on external payment apps and increases control over transactions.

In-App UPI Payments: Swiggy and Zomato Make Checkout Seamless

Swiggy and Zomato are leading the charge! With the one-time setup of Swiggy’s in-app UPI, checkout is faster, whereas Zomato’s UPI IDs, backed by ICICI, allow you to pay in real time, no need to switch between apps, just tap, pay, and move on. Payments that are quick, seamless, and hassle-free have become the new standard!



