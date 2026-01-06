LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Zepto introduces in-app UPI payments, streamlining transactions without app-switching. Joining rivals Swiggy and Zomato, this move boosts checkout speed, enhances user experience, and gives platforms greater control over payments.

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions
Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 6, 2026 13:45:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Zepto Provides UPI Payments Within The App

The quick commerce platform, Zepto, has stealthily unrolled a feature on in-app UPI payments, enabling the users to carry out their transactions super easily within the app. Just picture yourself doing groceries and being in Zepto’s super-fast lane all the time, no app-switching, no additional clicks, and no interruptions! While the firm has yet to issue a formal announcement, it can be inferred from this step taken by them that they aim at making the payment process as smooth as the delivery times, which are also very fast.

You Might Be Interested In

For the regular users, it is nothing less than a revolution, while for the other companies, it is a push to improve their own payment systems. Are you poised to tap, pay, and remain in Zepto?

Zepto Joining The Ranks Of Food Delivery Rivals

Why Platforms Are Internalising Payments?

Just think about it, the extra seconds you spend paying by hopping between different apps is a chance for an order to be dropped or a customer to get frustrated. The delivery platforms are already very aware of this. Executives say that payments have quietly become the secret control lever for smooth operations.

By internalising UPI payments, platforms like Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato are able to increase checkout speed, improve transaction success, and keep the flow of orders even during peak hours. In addition, they receive every transaction report, cutting off reliance on external apps they do not control. So, the next time you tap and pay without any hassle, keep in mind that this is strategy in action!

Strategic Importance For Zepto

  • Tightening the payments experience aligns with Zepto’s rapid expansion of dark stores.
  • Supports handling of high order volumes efficiently.
  • Reflects how payments, once a background utility, are now a strategic layer in operations.
  • Positions Zepto strongly as competition in food delivery and quick commerce intensifies.
  • Enhances user experience by making checkout faster and smoother.
  • Reduces reliance on external payment apps and increases control over transactions.

In-App UPI Payments: Swiggy and Zomato Make Checkout Seamless

Swiggy and Zomato are leading the charge! With the one-time setup of Swiggy’s in-app UPI, checkout is faster, whereas Zomato’s UPI IDs, backed by ICICI, allow you to pay in real time, no need to switch between apps, just tap, pay, and move on. Payments that are quick, seamless, and hassle-free have become the new standard!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Trent Share Price Tumbles 8% Despite 17% Revenue Growth As Q3 Update Fails

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 1:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: digital payments Indiafast deliveryin-app paymentsquick commerce paymentsseamless checkoutSwiggy UPIUPI integrationZepto appZepto UPIZomato UPI

RELATED News

Trent Share Price Tumbles 8% Despite 17% Revenue Growth As Q3 Update Fails To Impress Markets

Reliance Share Price Falls 4% Amid US-Venezuela Oil Crisis Tensions, Denies 2.2 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Heading To Jamnagar: ‘Blatantly Untrue’

Gold And Silver Price Today On 6 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Lower Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Global Volatility

Stocks to Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Trent, Dabur, Swiggy, HPCL, Waaree Energies, NBCC, KSH International In Focus

LATEST NEWS

From Classic to Edgy: How Tripti Dimri Became a Fashion Icon

Grok Under Global Fire: How EU, UK & India Are Cracking Down On Sexualised AI Images, Bikini Trend

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Robbery Goes Wrong: Thief Stuck In Kitchen Exhaust Fan Shaft | Check VIRAL Video

Chia Seeds: Tiny Superfoods for Clearer Skin, Less Bloat, and More Energy

How Bankrupt Pakistan Spent Crores On US Lobbying, Wooing Trump During Operation Sindoor, Outspent India Threefold While Millions Starve At Home

Confused Between Mahindra XUV 7XO And Kia Seltos? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

21 Days of Jeera-Ajwain-Saunf Water: Your Simple Ritual for a Happier Gut

Kolkata Records COLDEST January Day In 15 Years; Temperatures Near Decade Low, Chill Likely To Intensify

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Rao, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Who Scored 200* For Hyderabad Against Bengal

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions
Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions
Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions
Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

QUICK LINKS