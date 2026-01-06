LIVE TV
Trent Share Price Tumbles 8% Despite 17% Revenue Growth As Q3 Update Fails To Impress Markets

Trent Share Price Tumbles 8% Despite 17% Revenue Growth As Q3 Update Fails To Impress Markets

Trent share price slumped sharply after Q3 updates disappointed investors despite revenue growth and rapid store expansion, as heavy volumes and mixed brokerage views intensified concerns over slowing growth momentum.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 6, 2026 11:45:49 IST

Trent Share Price Slides Sharply, Amid Global Chaos

On Tuesday, January 6, Trent stock faced a tough beginning, falling by 8.34% to an intraday low of ₹4,060 on the NSE, after its business update for the December quarter was not well received by investors. The BSE also reflected the same scenario, with a drop of 8.32% in the stock price and, simultaneously, an increase in trading volumes. Evidently, the market had higher expectations, and it did not hesitate to express its discontent.

Q3 Business Update: Trent Share Price Under Pressure Despite Revenue Growth

  • Revenue: Standalone revenue rose 17% YoY to ₹5,220 crore, up from ₹4,466 crore last year

  • Store Additions (Q3):

    • Westside: 17 new stores

    • Zudio: 48 new stores

  • Total Store Portfolio:

    • Westside: 278 stores

    • Zudio: 854 stores (including 4 in the UAE)

    • Other lifestyle formats: 32 stores

Despite steady revenue growth and aggressive store expansion, the update failed to excite the market, weighing on the Trent share price.

Trent Share Price Slides As Heavy Volumes And Weak Sentiment Pressure The Stock

Metric Details
Trading Volumes (NSE) 24.46 lakh shares traded
Average NSE Volume 5.75 lakh shares
Volume Surge 4.3× higher than average
Trading Volumes (BSE) 1.02 lakh shares traded
Recent BSE Average ~66,000 shares
Trent Share Price (9:44 AM) ₹4,115
Intraday Change Down 7.11%
Benchmark Comparison Underperformed NIFTY50
NIFTY50 Status Flat with negative bias

Brokerages Split On Trent Share Price Outlook As Expansion Continues But Growth Worries Linger

The opinions of different brokerages regarding Trent were varied. Citi pointed out that the company’s revenue increased by 16.9% year-on-year due to faster store additions, but at the same time flagged a decline in productivity. Morgan Stanley maintained its optimistic view on expansion momentum, whereas UBS remained cautious, calling Q3 another weak quarter amid a slower growth trajectory.

First published on: Jan 6, 2024 11:45 AM IST
