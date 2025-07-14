Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 5% YoY to Rs 170 Crore, Revenue Declines to Rs 1,244 Crore

Tata Technologies Limited (TATATECH), a prominent major in product engineering and digital services, has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Monday.

Tata Tech Q1FY 26 Result

The company reported total operating revenue of Rs.1,244.3 crore, down 3.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenue from the services segment stood at Rs. 963.7 crore (USD 112.5 million). However, the Tata Group company saw its net profit fall by nearly 10% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, down from Rs. 189 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating EBITDA was Rs. 200.1 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 16.1%. Net profit rose 5.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs.170.3 crore, improving the net profit margin to 13.7% from 12.8% in the same quarter last year.

The company’s total workforce increased to 12,505 employees, while the voluntary attrition rate over the last twelve months (LTM) was recorded at 13.7%.

Tata Tech Announces Equity Shares

Tata Technologies Limited, in its board meeting held on July 14, 2025, approved the allotment of 11,137 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs. 2.

“This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, July 14, 2025, approved allotment of 11,137 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up under the ‘Tata Technologies Limited Share based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2022’. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands

increased from Rs. 81,13,37,060 divided into 40,56,68,530 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each to Rs. 81,13,59,334 divided into 40,56,79,667 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each” company said in an exchange Filing.

“As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26. Our deal pipeline today is more robust than a year ago, and the early momentum we are seeing provides greater visibility and conviction in improved conversion through the year” said Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Tech.

Also Read: HCL Tech Q1 Results: Shares Dip Over 1% Ahead of Quarterly Earnings; Dividend in Focus