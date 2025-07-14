LIVE TV
HCL Tech Q1 Results: Shares Dip Over 1% Ahead of Quarterly Earnings; Dividend in Focus

HCL Tech Q1 Results: Shares Dip Over 1% Ahead of Quarterly Earnings; Dividend in Focus

The shares of tech giant closed at Rs.1614 on Monday, marking a 1.41 per cent drop from previous session. It opened at Rs. 1632, also highest for the day, and touched low of Rs. 1607. The stock faced selling pressure throughout the trading session and touched a low of Rs. 1,607 intraday, as investors awaited the company’s Q1 earnings announcement.

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 16:36:02 IST

HCL Technologies is set to announce its earnings for the June quarter today, July 14. The company is expected to report decent earnings, due to slower business activity in the US and Europe, influenced by recent US tariff decisions and ongoing global trade uncertainties.

 HCL Dividend Details

For the current fiscal year (FY26), HCL Technologies is expected to announce its second interim dividend along with the Q1 results today. On the dividend front, HCL Tech’s board will review an interim dividend alongside the Q1 results. Over the past year, HCL Technologies has declared a total equity dividend of Rs. 60 per share, according to Trendlyne data. 

HCL Q4 FY25 Earnings Result

HCL Technologies reported an 8.1% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of 2024-25, reaching Rs.4,307 crore. This growth was largely driven by securing significant contracts with a total value of approximately Rs.25,500 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs. 3,986 crore in the same quarter last year, as per data released by company. 

During the quarter, revenue from operations grew by 6.1%, climbing to Rs. 30,246 crore from Rs. 28,499 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24. Additionally, the company  secured deals worth USD 3 billion (about Rs. 25,500 crore) during this period.

In the March quarter of the last fiscal year, HCL Technologies declared an interim dividend of Rs. 18 per equity share, with a face value of Rs. 2 each, for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for this dividend was set for April 28, 2025. For the current fiscal year (FY26), HCL Technologies is expected to announce its second interim dividend along with the Q1 results.

HCL Share Price:

The shares of tech giant closed at Rs.1614 on Monday, marking a 1.41 per cent drop from previous session. It opened at Rs.1632, also highest for the day, and touched low of Rs. 1607. The company has a market capitalisation of  Rs. 4,37,985. Its shares ended the day down 1.51%, closing at Rs.1,613.50 on the NSE. The stock faced selling pressure throughout the trading session and touched a low of Rs. 1,607 intraday, as investors awaited the company’s Q1 earnings announcement.

