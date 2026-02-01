LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan Budget 2026 cuba entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news asim munir pakistan Budget 2026 cuba entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news asim munir pakistan Budget 2026 cuba entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news asim munir pakistan Budget 2026 cuba entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan Budget 2026 cuba entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news asim munir pakistan Budget 2026 cuba entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news asim munir pakistan Budget 2026 cuba entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news asim munir pakistan Budget 2026 cuba entertainment news Epstein files chiranjeevi latest news asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers

Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament today, marking her ninth consecutive Budget. The Budget comes amid rising global trade uncertainty and mounting pressure from steep US tariffs on Indian exports. Focus is expected on growth support, capital expenditure, fiscal discipline, and limited tax relief for individuals.

Union Budget 2026 highlights: growth push amid US tariffs, capex focus, tax cut expectations, and what experts predict for taxpayers. Photo: ANI.
Union Budget 2026 highlights: growth push amid US tariffs, capex focus, tax cut expectations, and what experts predict for taxpayers. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 1, 2026 07:39:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha at 11:00 am today. This is her ninth consecutive Budget speech.

You Might Be Interested In

The much-anticipated Budget comes at a critical juncture for the Indian economy, as global trade uncertainty intensifies and external pressures mount, particularly due to steep US tariffs impacting Indian exports. Against this backdrop, attention is firmly on the policy direction the government will take to safeguard growth, trade competitiveness, and fiscal stability.

What Are The Budget Expectations This Year?

With growth momentum under pressure from external headwinds, expectations from Budget 2026 centre around a continued capital expenditure push. Key areas likely to remain in focus include infrastructure development, railways, defence, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence-led skilling initiatives aimed at boosting employment and productivity.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Support measures for MSMEs, export incentives to counter the impact of US tariffs, agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, and a continued emphasis on fiscal discipline also feature prominently among stakeholder expectations.

At the same time, individual taxpayers are hoping for relief measures such as an increase in the standard deduction and rationalisation of TDS norms to improve cash flow.

Will There Be A Tax Cut In Budget 2026?

Tax experts broadly agree that the government is unlikely to make sweeping changes to the old personal income tax regime. Instead, the policy direction is expected to continue nudging taxpayers towards the new tax regime, which has already undergone extensive reforms over successive Budgets.

Over the past few years, the government introduced lower slab rates, higher rebates, and simplified compliance structures under the new regime, positioning it as a long-term structural reform rather than a temporary relief measure.

What Experts Say On Tax Cut In Budget 2026

Dinkar Sharma, Company Secretary and Partner at Jotwani Associates, told The Financial Express that the bulk of reforms in personal taxation have already been implemented.

“Recent Budgets have substantially reshaped the personal income tax framework. The new regime was conceived as a durable reform, not a temporary concession,” Sharma said.

He added that the government’s capacity to announce major income tax cuts is limited due to continued high expenditure on infrastructure, defence, and social welfare schemes, which restrict fiscal flexibility.

According to experts, the nature of taxpayer expectations is also changing. Instead of sharp tax rate cuts, there is growing demand for practical adjustments such as inflation-indexed tax slabs, rationalised exemptions, and smoother compliance mechanisms.

Major Tax Slab Changes Unlikely in Budget 2026

Tax experts remain sceptical about any major overhaul of income tax slabs this year.

A major revision of existing income tax slabs appears unlikely in the Union Budget 2026 as the government has already undertaken significant changes in recent years, particularly under the new tax regime.

Instead, any potential relief is expected to come through modest adjustments designed to ease inflation-driven pressure on household incomes.

Will There Be Relief In Standard Deduction?

One area where some relief may be announced is the standard deduction under the new tax regime. According to experts government may consider increasing the standard deduction under the new tax regime to offer a broad-based relief to salaried taxpayers without complicating the tax structure.

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Break a 75-Year Tradition Tomorrow- Here’s Why It’s Historic and Different

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 7:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Budget 2026budget session parliamnethome-hero-pos-4Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2026

RELATED News

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Break a 75-Year Tradition Tomorrow- Here’s Why It’s Historic and Different

Union Budget 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Budget Speech – Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Red Chief Brand Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Its New Brand Ambassador

Jitendra Vaswani acquires SaaSUltra.com to focus on practical SaaS decision-making.

Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

LATEST NEWS

WWE Royal Rumble Match: Roman Reigns Wins Men’s Rumble Match, Secures Spot At WrestleMania 42

Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers

‘Homeland Or Death’: Cuba Erupts After Trump Orders Tariffs On Oil Supplying Countries — Is US ‘Strangling’ Havana Economically?

Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?

Bullets Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Home: Was the Filmmaker Targeted? Police Cordon Off Juhu Residence – Watch

‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

‘A Baby Boy And Baby Girl’: Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Calls It ‘Divine Blessing’

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

Caught On Camera: Horrific Scenes At Mardi Gras In US, Child Critical, Six Injured In Mass Shooting — Can Louisiana Keep Celebrations Safe?

‘Zero Tolerance On Terrorism’: Can The New Delhi Declaration Finally Make India-Arab Cooperation A Global Game-Changer?

Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers
Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers
Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers
Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers

QUICK LINKS