TCS H-1B Visa Hiring: Is The Tech Giant Ending It? The Reasons Will Surprise You

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 13, 2025 18:09:41 IST

Tata Consultancy Services, one of the largest employers of H-1B visa holders in the US, will no longer hire fresh H-1B applicants this year. TCS CEO K. Krithivasan told that the company will now emphasis on expanding its employees with local workforce, reducing support on foreign workers under the H-1B program.

TCS H-1B Visa Hiring: The leader in hiring Workforce?

In case if H-1B visa hiring, TCS has been a leader with 98,259 H-1B holders employed between 2009-2025. In fact, in the year 2025 alone, TCS hired 5,505 H-1B workers, surpassing major tech firms like Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. 

TCS H-1B Visa Hiring: Focus on Local Workforce and AI Collaboration

TCS is planning to shift its strategy for hiring towards recruiting local talent in key markets like the US along with Europe. The objective of the company is to leverage the diverse skillsets required for the growing demand in Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology roles. The emerging technologies needed collaboration with clients, which is therefore more viable with a local workforce.

This strategy line up with the operations of TCS in regions like Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, where hiring local employees is already the norm to follow. The company is also expected to discover transfers within the company via L-1 Visas, a substitute to the H-1B program that allows foreign employees to be relocated within the same organization.

TCS H-1B Visa Hiring: Industry Impact
Some of the industry experts forecast that other multinational companies, together with Amazon and Cognizant, may also follow the approach of TCS in order to control costs and streamline hiring practices. This shift could mark the start of a broader strategic change in how global companies approach immigration and workforce management in the United States.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:47 PM IST
