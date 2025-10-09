TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?

Tata Consultancy Services declared Q2 FY25 profit to 1.4% Growth along with declaring Rs 11 Interim dividend. The company has stated a 1.4% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 (Q2), reaching Rs 12,075 crore. Though, the result came in somewhat below the expectation of analysts.

TCS Q2 Profit: Performance in second quarter FY25

Despite the growth in profit, the quarterly results of TCS fell short of market expectations, reflecting a careful outlook in the global IT services sector. Revenue for the quarter raised at Rs 64,500 crore, thus marking a stable but slower pace of growth associated to previous quarters.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

The company accredited the performance to the current demand for transformative digital services, though some of the verticals faced pressures in the current economic environment.

TCS Q2 Profit: Interim Dividend Announcement to shareholders

In line with its consistent shareholder returns, TCS declared a second interim dividend of Rs.11 per share to its investors. However, the record date for the dividend has been declared for October 15, 2025, with the expected payment to be made on November 4, 2025.

This move is part of TCS’s strategy to uphold its reputation for consistent shareholder returns.

As the company remains to navigate a challenging global market, its strategic investments in technology and services are likely to retain its continuous growth, however the impact of economic uncertainties remains a critical factor to watch in the coming time.

Also Read: Google $10B Bet On Vizag: 1.88 Lakh Jobs To Change Andhra Pradesh’s Future

Also Read: Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?