LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei Laszlo Krasznahorkai Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day ali khamenei Laszlo Krasznahorkai Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day ali khamenei Laszlo Krasznahorkai Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day ali khamenei Laszlo Krasznahorkai Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei Laszlo Krasznahorkai Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day ali khamenei Laszlo Krasznahorkai Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day ali khamenei Laszlo Krasznahorkai Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day ali khamenei Laszlo Krasznahorkai Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > Business > TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?

TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?

Tata Consultancy Services declared Q2 FY25 profit to 1.4% Growth along with declaring Rs 11 Interim dividend. The company has stated a 1.4% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit for...

TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 9, 2025 17:23:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?

Tata Consultancy Services declared Q2 FY25 profit to 1.4% Growth along with declaring Rs 11 Interim dividend. The company has stated a 1.4% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 (Q2), reaching Rs 12,075 crore. Though, the result came in somewhat below the expectation of analysts.

TCS Q2 Profit: Performance in second quarter FY25

Despite the growth in profit, the quarterly results of TCS fell short of market expectations, reflecting a careful outlook in the global IT services sector. Revenue for the quarter raised at Rs 64,500 crore, thus marking a stable but slower pace of growth associated to previous quarters.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

The company accredited the performance to the current demand for transformative digital services, though some of the verticals faced pressures in the current economic environment.

TCS Q2 Profit: Interim Dividend Announcement to shareholders

In line with its consistent shareholder returns, TCS declared a second interim dividend of Rs.11 per share to its investors. However, the record date for the dividend has been declared for October 15, 2025, with the expected payment to be made on November 4, 2025.

This move is part of TCS’s strategy to uphold its reputation for consistent shareholder returns.

As the company remains to navigate a challenging global market, its strategic investments in technology and services are likely to retain its continuous growth, however the impact of economic uncertainties remains a critical factor to watch in the coming time.

Also Read: Google $10B Bet On Vizag: 1.88 Lakh Jobs To Change Andhra Pradesh’s Future

Also Read: Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DividentQ2 FY25tcsTCS DividentTCS Q2 ProfitTCS Q2 Results

RELATED News

Women Startups Win Prizes Worth ₹11 Lakh at TiE Women – Rajasthan Chapter Competition.
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Close Strong; Top Gainers Include Tata Steel and HCL Tech
Gold, Silver, and Base Metals on Fire: Are We Entering a Commodity Supercycle? Here’s What You Need to Know
Anantam Highways Trust IPO Day 3: 42% Subscribed, GMP At Rs0, Here Is All That You Need To Know
No CIBIL Score? You Can Still Get Instant Loans; Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Fast

LATEST NEWS

Netflix's 'Boots': A timely series on gay Marines in the '90s
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Big Move, Lifts All Cap On Country’s Missile Range: What It Means
‘Can’t Tolerate’: Ismail Darbar Slams Gauhar Khan Working After Marriage, Recalls How His Wife Quit Career For Family
TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?
2025 Nobel Prize In Literature: Who Is László Krasznahorkai? Hungarian Author’s Work That Won Him The Award And The Cash Prize He Will Receive
'Pudding mit Gabel': Why is Gen Z eating pudding with forks in parks?
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Releases First List Of 51 Candidates, Check Full List Here
Maharani Season 4 Trailer: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti, Gears Up For Her Fiercest Political Battle Yet
Pig’s liver transplanted to human in world first
Karwa Chauth 2025: Vrat Rules, Puja Vidhi, and Dos & Don’ts
TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?
TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?
TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?
TCS Q2 Profit Climbs 1.4% To Rs 12,075 Crore: Why The Dividend & AI Revolution Are Creating A Huge Buzz?

QUICK LINKS