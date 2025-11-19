Tenneco Clean Air Makes Stellar Debut: Lists At ₹505 On NSE, Pops 27% As Street Expectations And GMP Predictions Get Proven Right

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing Today: Tenneco Clean Air IPO finally takes center stage today, 19 November 2025, and investors are tuning in like it’s the season finale of their favorite show. The stock debuts on both BSE and NSE after a heavily subscribed IPO that created plenty of pre-listing buzz.

With a strong GMP hinting at a premium opening, excitement is high, but so is curiosity. Will Tenneco deliver a clean, sharp listing pop or keep things cool and steady? Either way, the spotlight is on, the markets are watching, and the debut drama is just getting started. Grab your popcorn, opening trades begin soon!

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: IPO Structure & Price Band

Price Band: ₹378–₹397 per share

₹378–₹397 per share Issue Size: ₹3,600 crore

₹3,600 crore Type: Entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) – 9.07 crore shares

Entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) – 9.07 crore shares Lead Manager: JM Financial Ltd

JM Financial Ltd Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today

Current GMP: ₹103 per share

₹103 per share Indicates shares are trading at a ₹103 premium over issue price in the grey market.

over issue price in the grey market. Estimated Listing Price: ~₹500 (≈26% premium to issue price ₹397)

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: Timeline & Key Dates