Home > Business > Tenneco Clean Air Makes Stellar Debut: Lists At ₹505 On NSE, Pops 27% As Street Expectations And GMP Predictions Get Proven Right

Tenneco Clean Air Makes Stellar Debut: Lists At ₹505 On NSE, Pops 27% As Street Expectations And GMP Predictions Get Proven Right

Tenneco Clean Air IPO: Tenneco Clean Air IPO lists today with strong demand, a high GMP, and rising financial momentum. Investors expect a premium debut, though valuations may cap big post-listing gains. All eyes on opening trades.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 19, 2025 10:10:36 IST

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing Today: Tenneco Clean Air IPO finally takes center stage today, 19 November 2025, and investors are tuning in like it’s the season finale of their favorite show. The stock debuts on both BSE and NSE after a heavily subscribed IPO that created plenty of pre-listing buzz.

With a strong GMP hinting at a premium opening, excitement is high, but so is curiosity. Will Tenneco deliver a clean, sharp listing pop or keep things cool and steady? Either way, the spotlight is on, the markets are watching, and the debut drama is just getting started. Grab your popcorn, opening trades begin soon!

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: IPO Structure & Price Band

  • Price Band: ₹378–₹397 per share
  • Issue Size: ₹3,600 crore
  • Type: Entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) – 9.07 crore shares
  • Lead Manager: JM Financial Ltd
  • Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today

  • Current GMP: ₹103 per share
  • Indicates shares are trading at a ₹103 premium over issue price in the grey market.
  • Estimated Listing Price: ~₹500 (≈26% premium to issue price ₹397)

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: Timeline & Key Dates

Event Details
IPO Open November 12–14
IPO Allotment November 17
Listing Date November 19
Listing Group ‘B’ Group of Securities on BSE
Trading Start 10:00 AM via Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS)

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: IPO Subscription Status

Category Subscription
Total Subscription 48.73×
Retail (RII) 7.05×
NII 54.42×
QIB 117.63× (massive demand)

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: Performance Expectation

Experts think Tenneco Clean Air India is likely to make a strong debut on the stock market because the grey market premium is high and the company’s financials look solid. Its profits have been rising, margins are improving, and it has a good track record of returning money to shareholders. All of this has made investors quite confident ahead of the listing.

But there’s one catch: the stock isn’t very cheap. At around 24 times its estimated FY26 earnings, the price already looks fair. So while the listing may start strong, big gains after the debut may be limited.

Tenneco Clean Air Company Fundamentals- Financial Snapshot

Metric FY23 FY25 FY26 Q1 Notes
Net Profit ₹381 crore ₹553 crore Continued strong profitability Steady growth over years
Profit Margin 7.9% 11.3% Stable & strong Significant margin expansion
RoCE Above 50% Indicates highly efficient capital use
Dividend Track Record Consistent Consistent Shows strong shareholder return policy
Parentage Strong Strong Supported by parent Tenneco Inc.

RECENT UPDATE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing Highlights

  • Tenneco Clean Air made a sparkling stock-market debut on November 19.
  • The share opened at ₹505 on NSE, delivering a sharp 27.20% jump over the issue price of ₹397.
  • On BSE, the stock started at ₹498, still an impressive 25.44% premium.
  • The listing played out almost exactly as the grey market predicted.
  • The IPO’s GMP of ₹104 had hinted at a listing near ₹501, a 26.20% premium,  and the debut matched those expectations perfectly.

(With Inputs, Recent Updates)

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 10:06 AM IST
