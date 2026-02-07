LIVE TV
Home > Business > The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha

The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha

• Jeet Adani, Director – Adani Airports, highlighted the ₹70,000 crore Integrated Coal Gasification and Downstream Derivatives Complex at Linga–Kalmeshwar, expected to generate 30,000 direct jobs, as the cornerstone of the diversified conglomerate’s Vidarbha strategy. • Mr Adani said the Adani Group would remain a long-term partner in building economic resilience, high-quality jobs and sustainable growth in the region. • The Vidarbha roadmap aligns with the $66 billion MoUs signed for Maharashtra at the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, with Advantage Vidarbha serving as the platform linking regional capability with global ambition.

The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha
The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 7, 2026 12:01:27 IST

The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha

Nagpur, 6 February 2026: The Adani Group has outlined a long-term ₹70,000 crore investment roadmap across energy, infrastructure, logistics, aviation and community development in Vidarbha, positioning the region as a future hub of clean energy, industrial manufacturing and integrated logistics. Addressing the Advantage Vidarbha 2026 conclave in Nagpur on Friday, Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports, said the Group’s presence in Vidarbha was “generational, not transactional”, aligned with national priorities of energy security, sustainable infrastructure and inclusive growth.

He said Vidarbha was emerging as a critical pillar in Maharashtra’s and India’s growth story, supported by strong political leadership, infrastructure creation and private investment. Adani currently operates Maharashtra’s largest 3,300 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Tiroda and has revived the 600 MW Butibori power plant in 2025, strengthening the state’s baseload power capacity. Through a 25-year supply agreement, the Group now supplies 6,600 MW of reliable electricity to Maharashtra, combining solar power from Khavda with thermal generation to ensure grid stability. “This power backbone supports Maharashtra’s industries, cities and digital economy,” Mr Adani said.

A key announcement highlighted was the ₹70,000 crore Integrated Coal Gasification and Downstream Derivatives Complex at Linga, Kalmeshwar. The project is expected to generate around 30,000 direct jobs, develop advanced chemical manufacturing capabilities and reduce import dependence for critical industrial inputs. Mr Adani described the project as a “platform for national self-reliance” that would place Nagpur on the global map of clean-energy-linked industrial technologies.

In logistics, the Adani Group is strengthening Vidarbha’s role as a regional gateway through a 75-acre Inland Container Depot at Borkhedi and the acquisition of 24 border check posts across Maharashtra, aimed at reducing freight costs and improving export competitiveness for local industries. The Group’s underground coal mine at Gondkhairi was presented as a benchmark for responsible mining, featuring minimal land use, zero displacement, no blasting, rainwater harvesting and zero effluent discharge.

Vidarbha’s aviation ecosystem is also expanding, with the acquisition of Indamer Technics Pvt Ltd. and the expansion of a 30-acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) complex at MIHAN. The facility, with 15 aircraft bays and both FAA and DGCA certifications, is positioning Nagpur as an emerging international MRO destination integrated with the Air Works global network.

Alongside infrastructure investments, Mr Adani highlighted the Adani Foundation’s work across Gondia and Nagpur, including primary healthcare, education, women’s self-help groups, nutrition programmes, solar lighting, clean water initiatives, sports and school development. On sustainability, he said the Group’s Tiroda plant follows zero-water-discharge practices, recycles fly ash for cement and agriculture, and contributes to its pledge of planting 100 million trees by 2030. Adani Energy Solutions is targeting 60 percent renewable energy sourcing by 2027.

Mr Adani credited national and state leadership for creating the conditions for Vidarbha’s resurgence and said the region was no longer defined by potential alone, but by visible progress. “Vidarbha is ready to lead,” he said, adding that the Adani Group would remain a long-term partner in building economic resilience, high-quality jobs and sustainable growth in the region.

The Vidarbha-focused strategy aligns with the Adani Group’s wider commitment to Maharashtra. At the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos last month, Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth $66 billion with the Government of Maharashtra, spanning renewable energy, power transmission, logistics, data centres and infrastructure.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 12:01 PM IST
The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha

The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha
The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha
The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha
The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha

QUICK LINKS