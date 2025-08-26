LIVE TV
The Clock's Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India's Mineral Security

India’s drive for clean energy and mineral self-reliance hinges on nuclear power and uranium access. At the IACC Energy Summit, experts strained the need to reform outdated laws, identify uranium as a critical mineral, and permit private sector participation.

The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 26, 2025 21:06:43 IST

As India pushes for its energy future, unlocking the potential of critical minerals will be vital not only for clean energy but also for India’s ambition of self-reliance, with uranium emerging as a key focus. At the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) 3rd Energy Summit, R. Srikanth, Dean of the School of Natural Sciences & Engineering, explained that nuclear power holds a unique place in this mission.

Private Sector Needs New Laws for Nuclear

“For the private sector to come in, we need actually the two acts to be totally recast into a new act which permits the private sector to mine uranium, to process uranium, to set up nuclear power plants, and operate nuclear power plants,” he said in an interview with ANI. Srikanth stressed that current laws, particularly the Atomic Energy Act and the Liability Act, prevent such participation.

He pointed out that India, now the third largest emitter of carbon dioxide globally, must quickly ramp up nuclear power capacity, something not possible without private sector involvement.

“Nuclear power is basically very critical to counter climate change. Really speaking, there is no other source of power which can supply electricity on a 24/7 basis and is also basically free from CO2 emissions,” he said.

Recognize Uranium as a Critical Mineral Now

He urged that uranium be recognized as a critical mineral, similar to how it is treated in the United States. “We are highly import dependent on that. And this is going to continue for a long time in the future,” Srikanth observed.

According to him, India has reserves, but manufacturing has deteriorated due to monopoly and misapprehensions. He claimed that Indo-U.S. partnership and private sector entry into uranium mining would support unlock reserves and attract technology required for better recovery of critical minerals like uranium, lithium, and cobalt.

Transformations and partnerships are crucial for India’s energy security. Nuclear energy can help India address the energy challenges it will face as it progresses toward becoming a developed nation. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC

Tags: clean energyCritical Minerals

The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security

The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security

The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security
The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security
The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security
The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security

