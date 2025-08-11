LIVE TV
The Quiet Collapse Of Luxury Market: Changes That Are Shaping Trends, We're Buying Less, Smarter, And Embracing Pre-Loved

The Quiet Collapse Of Luxury Market: Changes That Are Shaping Trends, We’re Buying Less, Smarter, And Embracing Pre-Loved

Global luxury faces a quiet collapse as consumer habits shift. Discover why buyers are spending less, choosing smarter, and turning to pre-loved luxury—reshaping the market’s future with subtle yet powerful changes.

The Quiet Collapse Of Luxury Market (Pic: linkedin)
The Quiet Collapse Of Luxury Market (Pic: linkedin)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 11, 2025 00:41:56 IST

Luxury Fatigue? You’re Not the Only One Stepping Back

Ever feel like luxury brands are serving caviar vibes while your wallet’s whispering “instant noodles”? You’re not alone. In 2024, the global personal luxury goods market shrank 2%—its first real stumble in over a decade, excluding COVID. Giants like LVMH and Prada are feeling the pinch as tourist spending dips in Europe and Japan, and new US tariffs stir chaos. Turns out, 50 million shoppers have hit the brakes or ghosted luxury altogether since 2022. Why? Blame it on inflation, value fatigue, and a vibe shift. Middle-income, aspirational buyers—once luxury’s backbone—are reevaluating the price of prestige. Meanwhile, younger folks (hello, Gen Z!) are turning toward “quiet luxury” and questioning every ₹80,000 logo tee. So if your cart’s looking emptier these days—you’re not out of touch, you’re just ahead of the trend.

Why Pre-Loved Luxury Is The New Power Move

Let’s be real—dropping ₹2 lakhs on a handbag that’ll be “last season” by next quarter? Not it. Welcome to the age of smart splurging. In 2024, the global secondhand luxury market hit USD 37.2 billion and is now cruising toward USD 77.8 billion by 2033. Some say it might even touch USD 167.7 billion by 2034—because who doesn’t love a good comeback story (especially in leather)? India’s catching up fast too, with our pre-loved market hitting USD 683 million in 2024 and expected to nearly triple by 2033. Gen Z and millennials are driving this shift—because flexing a gorgeous pre-owned Chanel with receipts (literally, blockchain-backed) feels way cooler than swiping blindly at full price. And with AI now authenticating those Louis Vuittons? Buying “used” has never felt so first class. The real luxury now? Spending smart—and still turning heads.

We’re Buying Less—And Smarter

Luxury prices are soaring, creativity’s on pause, and honestly? We’re over it. Inflation and post-pandemic fatigue have us rethinking every splurge. Middle-class shoppers, once 65% of luxury spending, now make up just 55%. Gen Z’s leading the pivot—opting for quiet luxury that whispers elegance and speaks sustainability. No loud logos, just high-quality, meaningful buys. We want items with values, not just price tags. From handbags to heritage pieces, it’s all about thoughtful consumption. In 2025, we’re not ditching luxury—we’re just choosing it on our terms. And honestly? That feels way more luxurious.

Regional Highlights: Who’s Spending, Who’s Shifting

  • Europe holds onto its top spot for luxury revenue—yes, even with fewer tourist wallets opening. The charm of Paris and Milan? Still undefeated.
  • Japan steals the show with surprise growth, boosted by a weak yen and booming tourist spending. Arigato, exchange rates.
  • Mainland China cools off, with domestic luxury demand losing steam. Big brands feel the chill.
  • The Americas, especially the US, are stuck in slowdown mode—but a rebound could be on the horizon if inflation and rates ease.
  • Richemont, Hermès, and the usual giants stand firm, while quiet luxury stars like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli quietly cash in on understated chic.
  • Japan surprises with growth, thanks to a favorable yen and rising tourist spending.

What Lies Ahead: Strategy Meets Reality

  • Muted Growth Expectations
    Market analysts forecast flat to slightly negative growth for the global luxury sector in 2025. A gradual recovery is anticipated only if macroeconomic conditions stabilize in the coming quarters.
  • Resilience from High-Net-Worth Individuals and Emerging Markets
    Despite broader consumer sentiment weakening, sustained demand is expected from high-net-worth individuals and affluent consumers in regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India.
  • Strategic Reorientation Required
    To remain relevant and competitive, luxury brands must prioritize innovation, creative reinvention, personalization, and sustainable business practices. These shifts are critical to meeting evolving consumer expectations.
  • Rise of Resale and Authentication Technology
    The resale luxury market continues to expand, driven by consumer demand for value and transparency. Advancements in AI and blockchain are enhancing buyer confidence and reshaping the way consumers engage with pre-owned luxury.

India’s Luxe Leap: Bling, Billions, And A Billion Dreams

Amidst this global slowdown, India emerges as a bright spot. The country’s luxury market is projected to reach a dazzling US$23.16 billion in 2025, growing steadily with a CAGR of 5.96% through 2030. A rapidly expanding affluent class—expected to grow from 60 million in 2023 to 100 million by 2027—is fueling this surge. Luxury watches and jewelry dominate, predicted to generate US$17.48 billion in 2025 alone. India’s luxury consumers are digital-savvy, value-conscious, and eco-aware, demanding more than just brand names—they seek innovation, ethics, and personalized experiences. For global brands, India is no longer just another market; it’s the next luxury frontier.

(With Inputs From Sources)

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

