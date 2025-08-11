LIVE TV
Home > Business > The Trump's Tariff Shockwave: Who's Paying The Price As Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025

The Trump's Tariff Shockwave: Who's Paying The Price As Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025

Trump’s tariffs hit over 90 countries, driving price hikes across U.S. industries. Consumers face costly groceries, luxury goods, and more, while Indian exporters grapple with punitive tariffs, straining wallets worldwide.

Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025
Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 11, 2025 01:35:49 IST

Trump Tariffs Are Back—And Guess Who’s Paying the Price?

Thought tariffs only hurt the other guy? Think again. With US President Donald Trump rolling out a fresh round of tariffs to twist arms in global trade talks, it’s not just foreign economies feeling the squeeze—it’s American wallets too. Big global brands and even homegrown giants aren’t taking the hit quietly. They’re passing on the pain to shoppers, and it’s showing up in your receipts. From sneakers to smartphones, luxury bags to SUVs, prices are creeping up faster than you can say “trade war.” That new iPhone? More expensive. Your next designer splurge? Pricier. Even your go-to running shoes might cost more. So while tariffs are meant to flex economic muscle abroad, they’re also punching domestic consumers squarely in the budget. Feeling the pinch yet? You’re not imagining it—and it might just be the beginning of a longer, pricier ride.

Tariffs Are Here—And So Are the Price Hikes, Firms That Have Revised Prices

President Trump’s tariffs—now targeting over 90 countries—aren’t just rattling global trade. They’re quietly inflating everyday costs in the U.S. From burgers to sneakers to luxury bags, brands are passing on the price pain. Here’s a quick look at who’s hiking prices—and how it’s hitting your wallet.

  • Wendy’s
    • Price pinch at the drive-thru
      Wendy’s slashed its sales guidance after a sharp 3–5% decline in Q2 sales—blaming higher costs due to tariffs. Expect that $5 meal deal to inch up.
  • Adidas
    • Running costs, literally
      Adidas said US tariffs will cost it €200 million in H2 2025. The sportswear giant may raise US prices soon, warning shoppers that future hikes are on the table.
  • Nike
    • “Just price it”
      Nike is prepping for a $1 billion tariff hit and will introduce “surgical” price increases in the US this fall. Your next pair of kicks could come with added sticker shock.
  • Hermès
    • Luxury tax, redefined
      Hermès confirmed it raised prices in the US from May 2025, solely to offset tariffs. Exec VP Eric du Halgout clarified it’s a US-only move—so blame the trade war, not Paris.
  • Amazon
    • Even your online cart’s feeling it
      Analysis of 1,400 China-made products sold on Amazon showed a 2.6% price hike from Jan–June 2025. Slowly but surely, those “everyday deals” are getting less deal-y.
  • Walmart
    • Rollback? More like roll-up
      CNBC tracked 50+ items and found prices up by as much as 51% between May and June 2025. From groceries to home goods, your Walmart run just got pricier.

The Great Import Tax Shock: We Export, They Tax, We Pay

Here I am, trying to breathe life into my portfolio—only to get winded by President Trump’s new tariffs, now smacking imports from nearly 70 countries at up to 50%. The average U.S. import tax rate has soared to 18.6%, a high not seen since 1933. And who’s feeling the pinch? Every family’s wallet— analysts forecast an added $2,400 in yearly costs per household thanks to pricier groceries, clothes, electronics, and more.

Meanwhile, India isn’t spared. Trump extended a 50% tariff on our goods, citing our oil deals with Russia. Officials in New Delhi fired back, calling it “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” Add to that a projected 2%–4.5% jump in domestic manufacturing costs—a blow to jobs and AI-driven innovation alike.

So yes, while this is about reviving U.S. industry, it’s our wallets that are bleeding—something our balance sheets will remember, painfully.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: The Quiet Collapse Of Luxury Market: Changes That Are Shaping Trends, We’re Buying Less, Smarter, And Embracing Pre-Loved

The Trump’s Tariff Shockwave: Who’s Paying The Price As Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025

