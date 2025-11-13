Thomas Cook Festive Travel Offer: Save Up to INR 12,000 on Bookings for Your Next Great Holiday

New Delhi [India], November 12: It’s that time of the year again, with lights everywhere, families planning reunions, and everyone secretly hoping for a good getaway.

To make things even better, Thomas Cook India has rolled out a festive offer that makes travel more rewarding.

From October 26 to December 31, 2025, travelers can get instant savings of up to ₹12,000 on holiday packages. There’s also something special for Rajasthan lovers: a flat 50% discount on premium packages.

The idea is simple: make holidays easier on the wallet but just as rich in experience.

Featured Travel Destinations During This Offer

With perfect winter weather and festive vacations ahead, this offer opens up a wide range of exciting travel possibilities. Many travelers are choosing beach destinations for year-end holidays, where options like Andaman Tour Packages, Goa escapes, and relaxing trips to Kerala provide sunshine and scenic coastlines.

On the other hand, those who prefer culture and heritage are opting for royal experiences across India, with Rajasthan Tour Packages, forts and palaces in Jaipur and Udaipur, and desert adventures in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. There’s also something special for Rajasthan lovers: a flat 50% discount on premium packages.

Internationally, short-haul holiday favourites like Dubai, Singapore, Bali and Thailand are seeing high demand for New Year celebrations, shopping festivals and family getaways. Winter-lover itineraries to Switzerland, Austria, Finland and other European countries are also popular for travellers who wish to witness snow, Christmas markets and festive winter activities.

Whether it’s a romantic honeymoon , a family trip, or a group tour, the offer gives customers a chance to book premium destinations at a reduced price during the most in-demand period of the year.

Why This Festive Offer Is a Big Win for Travelers

Festivals often remind us to take a break, to slow down a little. But anyone who’s tried booking a trip during this season knows prices soar fast. That’s where this offer comes as a breath of fresh air.

No confusing reward points. No cashback months later. Just instant savings when you book.

It’s a smart move by Thomas Cook, a brand that understands travel isn’t just about getting somewhere; it’s about the little joys along the way. And saving a few thousand rupees before you even leave? That’s a nice start to any trip.

Complete Offer Breakdown

Let’s keep it simple. Here’s exactly how much you can save based on your booking amount and payment method.

Offer 1 – ₹3,000 Instant Discount. If you’re making a non-EMI credit card payment between ₹50,000 and ₹1,99,999, use the promo code TCHDFCOFF to get ₹3,000 off instantly.

Applicable once per cardholder, this offer makes shorter trips or weekend holidays a lot more pocket-friendly. Offer 2 – ₹12,000 Instant Discount

If you’re going big, say, on a long family holiday or a multi-city vacation, you can get ₹12,000 off instantly on a single transaction of ₹200,000 or more.

Use the same promo code, TCHDFCOFF, and see the discount reflected right away.

EMI Offer – Bigger Trips, Flexible Payments

If you prefer to pay in easy instalments, there’s a separate promo code: TCHDFCEMI.

Save ₹4,000 on EMI bookings between ₹50,000 and ₹199,999.

Save ₹15,000 on EMI bookings above ₹200,000.

So even if you’re spreading the cost, you still enjoy the savings, a nice touch that makes long vacations easier to plan.

Eligible Categories

This festive offer applies to both domestic and international Group Inclusive Tour (GIT) and Free Individual Travel (FIT) holiday packages made through Thomas Cook India’s website, call center, or retail outlets. It is not applicable to standalone hotel or flight bookings.

How to Avail the Offer: Step-by-Step Guide

Redeeming this offer takes just a few clicks.

Visit www.thomascook.in. Browse through domestic holiday packages. Pick your favorite destination and select “Book Now.” Enter the promo code (TCHDFCOFF or TCHDFCEMI) before making payment. Complete your booking with your Bank credit card.

The discount gets applied instantly. No forms, no waiting period, just a smooth booking and instant savings.

Added Benefits When Booking With Thomas Cook

Beyond discounts, booking with Thomas Cook means choosing peace of mind. With over 140 years of expertise, they’ve built their name on trust and customer satisfaction.

Here’s what travelers love about them:

Expertly planned itineraries with attention to detail

24/7 on-trip support and assistance

A vast range of hotel and travel options

Transparent pricing, no hidden surprises

Safety-first approach across every destination

From the first click to the last flight home, Thomas Cook takes care of everything so you can simply focus on enjoying your holiday.



Terms & Conditions Simplified

A quick recap before you book:

The offer runs from October 26 to December 31, 2025 .

. Valid only on bookings made through official Thomas Cook platforms (website, outlets, or customer care).

(website, outlets, or customer care). Instant discount available through eligible bank credit cards .

. Offer applies to the first transaction only during the campaign.

during the campaign. Cannot be combined with other discounts or reward programs.

For complete details, visit the Thomas Cook Festive offer page – https://www.thomascook.in/partner-deals/hdfc-bank-offers

Final Word

The festive season is about joy, color, and celebration, and Thomas Cook India is adding travel to that list.

With instant savings, exclusive deals, and beautifully planned holidays, this offer feels like a gift in itself.

So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to travel, this might just be it.

Pack your bags, book your trip, and let the celebrations continue, wherever you go.

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country, offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, and Visa Services.

It operates leading B2C and B2B brands, including:

Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied TPro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited (TCI 勝景), Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, and Private Safaris East & South Africa.

As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, the Thomas Cook India Group spans 28 countries across 5 continents.

Credit Ratings

CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating on debt programs and bank facilities of TCIL:

‘ CRISIL AA- / Positive ’ on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL

’ on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL ‘CRISIL A1+’ rating on the short-term bank facilities and short-term debt of the company

For more information, please visit www.thomascook.in

