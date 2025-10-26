LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 01:27:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor may announce plans next week to import vehicles manufactured in the United States to Japan during U.S. President Trump's three-day visit to the country starting on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday. Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is expected to unveil the plan during a scheduled meeting between Trump and top Japanese business leaders, the report said without citing sources. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the chairman was making arrangements to join the gathering with Trump. A Toyota spokesperson said the news report was not based on an official company announcement. The plan aligns with Japan's efforts to address its U.S. trade deficit, with the Japanese government also considering revising regulations to permit U.S.-made cars to be sold in Japan without additional testing, NHK added. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 1:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Chrysler to recall over 291,000 vehicles in US, NHTSA says

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

LATEST NEWS

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

UPDATE 9-NCAAF Results

Kamala Harris Signals Possible 2028 Presidential Run, Says ‘I Am Not Done’

‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Top Scorers

Israeli Strikes Kill 93 In Gaza Since Ceasefire, 1.5 Million In Urgent Need Of Aid

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET

Tinder owner Match says Apple fee will stifle growth in India

UPDATE 2-Serie A Top Scorers

Who Is Timothy Mellon And What Is His Net Worth? The Billionaire ‘Patriot Friend’ Behind Trump’s $130 Million Donation For US Soldiers

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says
Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says
Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says
Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

QUICK LINKS