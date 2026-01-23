LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tradyon Launches AI-First Platform to Power the Next Phase of Agricultural Commodity Trading

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 23, 2026 19:25:12 IST

New platform helps agri traders discover the right buyers and sellers, retain trade
context, and make faster decisions

Dubai [UAE], January 23: Tradyon, an AI-first platform built for agricultural commodity traders, today announced the launch of its mobile and web application, aimed at solving some of the most persistent challenges in export-import trade: fragmented buyer discovery, loss of trade context, and slow decision-making.

context, and make faster decisions.
context, and make faster decisions.

Agricultural commodity trading is a high-stakes, relationship-driven business where traders manage hundreds of conversations across WhatsApp, calls, emails, spreadsheets, and trade fairs. While data is abundant, critical context is often lost, leading to delayed follow-ups, missed opportunities, and sub-optimal pricing decisions.

Tradyon addresses this by quietly embedding AI into real-world trading workflows. The platform connects buyers, sellers, conversations, meeting notes, and market signals, helping traders see the full picture behind every relationship instead of isolated data points.

Unlike traditional CRMs or data dashboards, Tradyon is designed for daily use. AI works in the background to organise information, surface relevance, and reduce manual effort, allowing traders to focus on relationships and deal execution.

“Traders don’t forget people; they forget why those people mattered,” said Sameer Chaturvedi, Founder of Tradyon. “We built Tradyon to preserve trade context and connect the dots across conversations, data, and decisions. Our goal is to give traders quick intelligence that helps them move faster and act with confidence.”

The platform supports key workflows such as buyer and seller discovery, contact and meeting management, context-aware follow-ups, and access to market signals. Tradyon’s mobile app is especially useful during trade fairs and active selling periods, allowing traders to save contacts, capture notes, and manage follow-ups on the go.

Tradyon is currently being adopted by exporters and trading firms across categories, including spices, pulses, coffee, and seafood, with a focus on fast-growing export markets.

Positioned as an AI-first platform for agri traders, Tradyon aims to become the intelligence layer that powers how global trade relationships are built, remembered, and scaled.

The Tradyon app is now available for download on iOS and Android.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 7:25 PM IST
