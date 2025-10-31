LIVE TV
Travel News Services India Pvt. Ltd. Expands Boldly Across India's Travel Hubs

Travel News Services India Pvt. Ltd. Expands Boldly Across India's Travel Hubs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
October 31, 2025

Travel News Services India Pvt. Ltd. Expands Boldly Across India's Travel Hubs

New Delhi [India], October 31: One of the largest travel retail operators in the country is Travel News Services India Private Limited, and it is on an exponential expansion path. The company is spreading its fingers in the busiest travel destinations in India, such as airports, metro stations and even in the booming university transit centres.

The company has over 106 stores that are already operating in the country, with an aim of becoming the strongest travel retail network in India and South Asia. Travel News Services India has also renewed its brand collection under the new promoters with new global style concepts like Globiq, Teddy and Tales and Authentic India.

During the TFWA World Exhibition and conference in Cannes, the company presented its next major milestone, which is to expand the network of stores to 150 stores by FY26.

The growth strategy is not confined to airports and metros. The company is planning to establish stores at strategic highway pit stops like the Mumbai- Pune expressway, Delhi- Agra route and Bengaluru- Chennai route. It is also planning to implement 24/7 stores in metro and busy business areas with the view of serving services to both the travellers and the metro population 24/7.

The new phase is concerned with partnerships to a great extent. Travel News Services India is negotiating with the leading brands in the world in chocolates, tobacco, beauty, fragrances and beverages. Meanwhile, it is introducing popular Indian D2C brands to its board, serving trendy food, beauty, and lifestyle items that are desirable to modern-day travellers.

Travel News Services India Pvt. Ltd. is transforming the face of travel retail by finding strategic points, clever collaboration and a blend of native and native brands, thereby making shopping on the run more enjoyable, convenient and experience-oriented to all.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 8:06 PM IST
