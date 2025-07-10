Trump Threatens 500% Tariff On India Over Russian Oil In Bid To Pressure Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown strong support for a bill that aims to impose sanctions on Russian exports. One of Trump’s close allies, Senator Lindsey Graham, introduced the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 in the U.S. Senate in April this year.

500% tariff on countries that imports from Russia

The legislation proposes a 500% tariff on countries that import Russian energy, including oil, gas, and uranium. The bill is set to impact two major Russian allies—India and China. It also proposes sanctions against Russian businesses, government institutions, and top policymakers.

Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting, “I’m looking. It’s totally my option. They pass it totally at my option, and to terminate totally at my option. And I’m looking at it very strongly.”

Trump also voiced his frustration over Putin’s prolonged conflict with Ukraine. He has instructed the U.S. Department of Defence to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Bill targets foreign oil importers

The bill targets foreign oil importers and imposes broader sanctions on Russian government entities. Graham said the President has encouraged lawmakers to push the legislation forward.

India and China, which import around 70% of Russia’s oil, will be directly affected. Graham said, “If you’re buying from Russia and not helping Ukraine, expect a 500% tariff on your exports to the U.S.”

The bill also allows the President to issue a 180-day national security waiver, with a possible second extension under specific conditions.

