LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Business > Trump Threatens 500% Tariff On India Over Russian Oil In Bid To Pressure Putin

Trump Threatens 500% Tariff On India Over Russian Oil In Bid To Pressure Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has backed the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, which proposes a 500% tariff on countries like India and China that continue importing Russian energy. Introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham, the bill aims to pressure Russia to end the Ukraine war. It also allows a 180-day waiver and includes broader sanctions on Russian institutions and officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown strong support for a bill that aims to impose sanctions on Russian exports (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 18:49:13 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown strong support for a bill that aims to impose sanctions on Russian exports. One of Trump’s close allies, Senator Lindsey Graham, introduced the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 in the U.S. Senate in April this year. 

500% tariff on countries that imports from Russia

The legislation proposes a 500% tariff on countries that import Russian energy, including oil, gas, and uranium. The bill is set to impact two major Russian allies—India and China. It also proposes sanctions against Russian businesses, government institutions, and top policymakers.

Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting, “I’m looking. It’s totally my option. They pass it totally at my option, and to terminate totally at my option. And I’m looking at it very strongly.”
Trump also voiced his frustration over Putin’s prolonged conflict with Ukraine. He has instructed the U.S. Department of Defence to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Bill targets foreign oil importers

The bill targets foreign oil importers and imposes broader sanctions on Russian government entities. Graham said the President has encouraged lawmakers to push the legislation forward.

India and China, which import around 70% of Russia’s oil, will be directly affected. Graham said, “If you’re buying from Russia and not helping Ukraine, expect a 500% tariff on your exports to the U.S.”

The bill also allows the President to issue a 180-day national security waiver, with a possible second extension under specific conditions.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia, Russia, And Other Key OPEC+ Nations Adjust Oil Production To Support Global Market Stability

Tags: chinacrude oilindiarussia

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?