Trump’s Tariff Faces Worldwide Resistance, India Urged To Stay Firm And Hold: GTRI

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) is sending a clear message to India: don’t let pressure from the US government, especially under President Donald Trump, push you into quick trade deals that could hurt your most important sectors, like agriculture. Why? Because rushing into agreements under stress can lead to “irreversible consequences” that might lock India into unfavorable terms for years to come. GTRI warns that these deals might not even last if the political winds change in Washington, leaving India stuck with bad bargains. Their advice? Stay strong, hold your ground, and don’t trade away what really matters, even when the US turns up the heat with aggressive tactics. After all, India isn’t the only country facing this kind of pressure- and the stakes are high.

Common Pressure On India And Other Nations

India isn’t the only country feeling the heat from the US on trade. The Trump administration is currently negotiating with over 20 countries and pushing for concessions from more than 90 nations worldwide.

Despite all this pressure, some heavy hitters like Japan, South Korea, the European Union, and Australia are standing their ground and pushing back against US demands.

These tough negotiations are what GTRI calls MASALA deals—which stands for Mutually Agreed Settlements Achieved through Leveraged Arm-twisting. Sounds spicy, right? But really, it means the US is using a lot of pressure and leverage to get what it wants.

What’s tricky about these MASALA deals? They often ask countries to lower their tariffs without getting the same benefits in return from the US, plus commit to buying American goods—and all this while leaving the door open for the US to slap on more tariffs later.

This shared resistance from many countries shows they’re growing wise to these aggressive US trade tactics and aren’t willing to just accept one-sided deals.

Country/Region Tariff Rate Effective Date Notes General 10% Universal Tariff April 5, 2025 Applied on all imports under Executive Order 14245 50% Steel & Aluminum June 4, 2025 Increased from previous 25% rate 25% Automobiles April 3, 2025 Exemptions for USMCA-compliant goods China 30% Tariff May 14, 2025 Includes 20% fentanyl tariff + 10% universal tariff De Minimis Exemption May 14, 2025 Reduced from 120% to 54% Canada 25% Tariff March 4, 2025 Delayed for USMCA-compliant goods 10% Energy Products Ongoing Applies to oil and gas imports 35% Tariff August 1, 2025 Announced July 11, 2025 Mexico 25% Tariff March 4, 2025 Delayed for USMCA-compliant goods 50% Tariff August 1, 2025 Announced July 11, 2025 European Union 30% Tariff (Threatened) August 1, 2025 (pending) Amid ongoing trade negotiations Vietnam Up to 40% Tariff July 7, 2025 Targeting transshipped goods Brazil 50% Tariff August 1, 2025 Cambodia 36% Tariff August 1, 2025 Laos & Myanmar 40% Tariff August 1, 2025

Trump’s Trade Threats Losing Credibility Globally

Feeling the heat from Trump’s trade threats? You’re not alone. According to GTRI, after more than three months of relentless pressure, only the UK and Vietnam have thrown in the towel and agreed to the US’s “one-sided trade terms.” Meanwhile, big players like Japan, the EU, and South Korea are standing their ground, basically saying, “Thanks, but no thanks.” So, what’s India’s play here? GTRI suggests watching this global standoff closely and thinking twice before jumping into any rushed deals that might collapse with the next change in US politics. Think Trump’s tough talk will last? The report hints it might just fizzle out—and leave some countries stuck in shaky trade agreements.

Trump’s Tariffs: A New Wave Of Trade Punishment

Here’s the latest twist in the trade saga: the Trump administration is turning up the heat with some hefty tariffs on its own allies. On July 7, the US slapped a 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea. Not long after, on July 12, it threatened to crank things up even further with a 30% tariff on products from the European Union and Mexico—right in the middle of ongoing talks. The goal? To pressure these countries into making concessions. But here’s the catch: instead of getting everyone on board, these tough tariff moves have sparked more resistance than agreement, stirring up tensions worldwide. So, if you’re India, it’s worth pausing to think—how will this escalating tariff battle impact your own trade decisions? Sometimes standing firm is the smartest move in a tricky game.

US Tariff Actions

Date Country Tariff Rate Notes July 7 Japan, S. Korea 25% Tariffs on imports imposed July 12 EU, Mexico 30% Tariffs threatened amid talks

