Home > Business > Guess Which Sector Took The Biggest Hit In The Indian Stock Market?

Guess Which Sector Took The Biggest Hit In The Indian Stock Market?

Indian pharma is staring at a revenue crunch, as a potential 50% U.S. tariff threatens exports and margins. With nearly 40% of exports heading to the U.S., the sector braces for impact.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 9, 2025 01:00:00 IST

TIndia Pharma Faces Its Heaviest Hit Yet, Tariff Imposition Tests the Trade Pulse

As a market watcher tracking every tick and candle, pharma is clearly the sector taking the hardest hit. With nearly 40% of India’s pharmaceutical exports headed to the U.S., any tariff shock lands like a gut punch. A potential 50% U.S. duty could shrink pharma companies’ earnings by 5–10% in FY26, according to SBI Research. Major players earn nearly half their revenue from the U.S., making this tariff more than just a trade headache—it’s an earnings migraine. And with competitiveness at stake, the entire pharma script looks set for a rewrite.

U.S. Pharma Tariff Threat: Bitter Pill For Indian Markets

From my spot glued to the market terminals, here’s the latest headache: if the U.S. slaps a 50% tariff on Indian pharma exports—as SBI Research flags—FY26 earnings could shrink 5–10%. That’s not a warning; that’s a siren. Roughly 40% of India’s pharma exports head stateside, and for many big names, the U.S. is practically their second home—contributing up to 50% of their revenue.

And let’s not forget: India fills about 35% of America’s generic drug cabinet. Oncology, antibiotics, chronic care—our meds do the heavy lifting. If Washington decides to reroute API production or build new facilities, it’ll take at least 3–5 years to kick in. Meanwhile, Americans—who already spend $15,000 a year on healthcare—might see their pharmacy bills pop like Nifty on a good day.

So yes, traders and chart-watchers alike, pharma’s now firmly on the hot seat—and this script’s far from over.

Why It Hits Harder—And Quick

From a market lens, this isn’t your usual tariff tremor—it’s a full-blown jolt. Indian pharma exporters now stare at a brutal double whammy: profit margins getting crunched and global competitiveness taking a hit. The U.S.—our biggest customer—isn’t just another market; it’s the market. A 50% tariff here doesn’t just dent numbers, it shakes balance sheets.

Hospitals, pharmacies, and patients might feel the sting too—not just in India, but across the U.S. and beyond. India’s meds have long been the affordable backbone of global healthcare, especially in generics. But throw in post-pandemic supply chain fatigue, rising input costs, and now a tariff wall, and it starts to look like a sector-level migraine. Experts aren’t calling this a blip—they’re warning of a longer spell of pain.

As I track the charts, one thing’s clear: if this move holds, pharma’s playbook will need a serious rewrite—and fast.

(Also read: Sensex Trips 765 Pointsd, Nifty Stumbles To 3-Month Low — Tariffs And FIIs Take Center Stage.

Also Recordes: Tariff Tensions 2025: Why Indian Traders Are Facing Persistent Red Signals In The

trump tariffs 2025

Guess Which Sector Took The Biggest Hit In The Indian Stock Market?

Guess Which Sector Took The Biggest Hit In The Indian Stock Market?
Guess Which Sector Took The Biggest Hit In The Indian Stock Market?
Guess Which Sector Took The Biggest Hit In The Indian Stock Market?
Guess Which Sector Took The Biggest Hit In The Indian Stock Market?

