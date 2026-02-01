LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Budget 2026: New 'She-Marts' To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: New 'She-Marts' To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026 Live: The government’s flagship women empowerment initiative, the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, received a significant boost in the Union Budget 2026, with a proposal to expand community-owned SHE-Marts to support women entrepreneurs.

New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs. Photo: ANI
New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 1, 2026 13:02:30 IST

Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026 Live: The government’s flagship women empowerment initiative, the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, received a significant boost in the Union Budget 2026, with a proposal to expand community-owned SHE-Marts to support women entrepreneurs. 

During her record ninth Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the revamped scheme will broaden economic opportunities for rural women and reinforce self-help groups that form the backbone of the initiative. 

Girls’ Hostels in Every District

To strengthen the higher education ecosystem and promote women-led entrepreneurship, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a series of proposals, including the construction of a girls’ hostel in every district of the country and the setting up of community-owned ‘She MARTS’.

While presenting the Union Budget 2026, Sitharaman said the government proposes several measures to establish new institutes, university townships, girls’ hostels, and telescope infrastructure as part of increased investment in the higher education sector.

“I propose multiple steps towards setting up new institutes, university townships, girls’ hostel and telescope infrastructure facilities in the investment in the higher education sector. A girls’ hostel will be built in every district of the country,” the Finance Minister said.

Highlighting the challenges faced by women students in science and technology disciplines, Sitharaman said that girls face difficulties due to prolonged hours of study and laboratory work.

“In higher education, STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose some challenges for girl students. Through our scheme, one girls’ hostel will be established in every district to promote astrophysics and astronomy via immersive experiences,” she said.

The Finance Minister said the proposed hostels would help ensure safe and accessible accommodation for women pursuing higher studies, thereby improving enrolment and retention in advanced scientific disciplines.

She MARTS Announced in Budget 2026

FM Sitharaman also announced the setting up of ‘She MARTS’-self-help entrepreneur marts that will function as community-owned retail outlets.

“Building on the success of the Lakpati Didi program, the government plans to help women move from credit-linked livelihoods to becoming enterprise owners. Self-help entrepreneur marts will be established as community-owned retail outlets within cluster-level federations, supported through enhanced and innovative financing, enabling women to take the next step in entrepreneurship,” FM said.

The She MARTS initiative aims to provide women entrepreneurs with better market access, branding opportunities, and sustainable income avenues, while strengthening grassroots institutions such as self-help groups.

Sitharaman listed six major areas of the Budget, outlining a broader economic roadmap, with intervention to drive long-term growth and stability. These include scaling up manufacturing in several strategic and frontier sectors, rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors, creating champion micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), delivering a powerful push for infrastructure, ensuring long-term security and stability, and developing city economic regions.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 1:02 PM IST
Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know
Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know
Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know
Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS