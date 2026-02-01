LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Pushes Bio Pharma Shakti, Allocates Rs 10,000 Crore to Make India a Biopharma Hub

Union Budget 2026 launches Bio Pharma Shakti, allocating Rs 10,000 crore to make India a biopharma hub, while emphasizing economic stability, fiscal discipline, growth, Atmanirbharta, and low inflation outlook.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 1, 2026 11:40:54 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Bio Pharma Shakti programme during the Union Budget 2026-27 presentation, allocating Rs 10,000 crore over five years to boost India’s biopharmaceutical and biosimilars ecosystem. The initiative aims to strengthen manufacturing, innovation, and global competitiveness in strategic and frontier sectors. It will also support the development of city economic regions, promoting industrial clusters and attracting long-term investment.

Union Budget 2026: Economic Stability and Fiscal Discipline at the Core

Addressing Parliament, Sitharaman highlighted India’s economic trajectory since the Modi government took office, citing stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth, and moderate inflation. She emphasized the government’s focus on Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) while balancing ambition with inclusion. Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, the Finance Minister underscored reforms, strategic action, and equitable growth across all regions and sectors.

Union Budget 2026: Growth and Inflation Outlook Reflect Positive Momentum

Ahead of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2025-26 outlined India’s economic performance over the past year. Real GDP growth for 2026-27 is projected at 6.8–7.2%, reflecting medium-term resilience amid global challenges. Inflation remains low, with April–December 2025 average CPI inflation at 1.7%, driven by disinflationary trends in food and fuel prices. Favorable supply-side conditions and GST rationalization are expected to support a benign inflation outlook going forward.

With initiatives like Bio Pharma Shakti, fiscal discipline, and strategic growth planning, India aims to strengthen domestic industries, attract global investments, and maintain a resilient economy capable of meeting future challenges.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 11:28 AM IST
