Home > Business > Union Budget 2026 Set To Unveil Mega Infra Push: Vande Bharat Takes Centre Stage As Railways Capex May Cross ₹3 Trillion

Union Budget 2026 Set To Unveil Mega Infra Push: Vande Bharat Takes Centre Stage As Railways Capex May Cross ₹3 Trillion

Union Budget 2026–27 places railways at the centre of India’s infrastructure push, with record capex, safety upgrades and massive Vande Bharat expansion driving growth, connectivity and lower logistics costs.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 26, 2026 15:30:55 IST

Railways Take Center Stage in Union Budget 2026; Here’s How

Prepare yourself for the upcoming Indian Union Budget 2026-27, which will prioritize infrastructure development, with the railway system taking the lead. The government demonstrates its commitment to growth through total capital expenditure, expected to reach between ₹13 trillion and ₹15 trillion. This extensive spending program aims to create enduring assets while developing high-speed rail systems and modern railway stations that will drive economic growth. Over the coming years, the Indian railway system is set to operate at full speed, delivering exciting experiences for travelers, logistics professionals, and train enthusiasts alike.

Safety, Speed and Smart Tech Drive Railways’ Big Budget Boost In Union Budget 2026

Indian Railways is preparing for a financial fast track, with its capital expenditure set to exceed ₹3 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026–27. This figure is not just bigger, but also smarter than before. The focus is shifting from merely adding new tracks to strengthening and upgrading the existing network. Significant investments are expected in track renewal, advanced signalling systems, full electrification, and modern rolling stock. This approach reflects a clear commitment to quality over quantity, prioritising efficiency, safety, and reliability. Through these targeted upgrades, India is steadily modernising its rail system, delivering long-term benefits for both passenger travel and freight transportation.

Vande Bharat Takes Centre Stage: India’s High-Speed Rail Ambition Shifts to Top Gear

Vande Bharat train services have become the main symbol that shows how Indian Railways will develop in the future. The government intends to expand Vande Bharat train services across India. It plans to increase the current fleet from 164 trains to 800 by 2030, aiming to make Vande Bharat the backbone of the country’s rail network. The new system will provide passengers with faster travel between destinations while using more advanced train equipment to enhance the travel experience. Premium long-distance rail travel has emerged as a major trend, with operators focusing on both chair car and sleeper variants. The first sleeper Vande Bharat train service began on the Howrah–Guwahati route in January 2026, serving as a preview of the 50 sleeper and 200 chair car trains scheduled to operate between 2025 and 2027.

The system cannot operate at optimal efficiency without strong safety protocols. The modernisation initiative goes beyond introducing attractive new trains for passengers. It will require substantial funding to modernise railway tracks, install advanced signalling systems, and implement Kavach 4.0, India’s indigenous collision prevention system. These upgrades will lay the foundation for Vande Bharat 4.0 train systems, designed to operate at speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour on dedicated tracks. The Vande Bharat system aims to deliver high-speed performance through intelligent operations while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Railways at the Heart of India’s Growth and Connectivity Push

  • Focus on reducing logistics costs to improve overall economic efficiency

  • Enhancing urban and inter-city mobility through faster and more reliable rail services

  • Positioning railways as a key driver of India’s long-term economic growth

  • Using infrastructure-led development as a core pillar of fiscal planning for 2026–27

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 2:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS