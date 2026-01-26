Union Budget 2026 Set To Unveil Mega Infra Push: Vande Bharat Takes Centre Stage As Railways Capex May Cross ₹3 Trillion

Vande Bharat Takes Centre Stage: India’s High-Speed Rail Ambition Shifts to Top Gear

Vande Bharat train services have become the main symbol that shows how Indian Railways will develop in the future. The government intends to expand Vande Bharat train services across India. It plans to increase the current fleet from 164 trains to 800 by 2030, aiming to make Vande Bharat the backbone of the country’s rail network. The new system will provide passengers with faster travel between destinations while using more advanced train equipment to enhance the travel experience. Premium long-distance rail travel has emerged as a major trend, with operators focusing on both chair car and sleeper variants. The first sleeper Vande Bharat train service began on the Howrah–Guwahati route in January 2026, serving as a preview of the 50 sleeper and 200 chair car trains scheduled to operate between 2025 and 2027.

The system cannot operate at optimal efficiency without strong safety protocols. The modernisation initiative goes beyond introducing attractive new trains for passengers. It will require substantial funding to modernise railway tracks, install advanced signalling systems, and implement Kavach 4.0, India’s indigenous collision prevention system. These upgrades will lay the foundation for Vande Bharat 4.0 train systems, designed to operate at speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour on dedicated tracks. The Vande Bharat system aims to deliver high-speed performance through intelligent operations while maintaining the highest safety standards.