Home > Business > US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 14:57:01 IST

(Reuters) -The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Saturday said it has opened a probe into about 232,209 Chrysler 2020 model year Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler vehicles sold in the U.S. over concerns that a malfunction of the instrument panel cluster (IPC) could result in loss of vehicle information. The regulator said it received 89 complaints alleging a complete or partial loss of the IPC display while driving. The vehicles' IPC display includes the speedometer, fuel gauge, engine, warning light, among others that are normally illuminated while the vehicle is in operation, NHTSA said. The loss of the fuel gauge while driving may lead to an inability to determine the fuel level and result in a loss of power, the safety regulator added. In a separate report on Saturday, the NHTSA said that Chrysler, which is owned by Stellantis, was recalling 291,664 Ram ProMaster vehicles in the U.S. as the electrical circuit for the radiator fan may overheat, and that a remedy is in the works. (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 2:57 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS