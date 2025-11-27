LIVE TV
Home > Business > US Stock Market Today: Thanksgiving 2025 Shuts NYSE And Nasdaq, Black Friday Brings Short Wall Street Trading Session- Check Schedule

Stock Market Today: US stock markets are on holiday for Thanksgiving 2025, with NYSE and Nasdaq closed. Wall Street rallies continued ahead of the holiday, and a short Black Friday session resumes trading on Friday.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 27, 2025 14:37:12 IST

No one is working at Wall Street and, this time, it’s not a market tantrum. Thanksgiving Day! The NYSE and Nasdaq will be closed on Thursday, November 27, 2025, and trading will not go on. Even the bond market will take the day off with the rest of the market.

Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November, is the opening to the new US holiday season, with turkeys, pies, parades, and yes, market volatility finally taking a break.

If you are perplexed as to why nothing seems to be happening on the charts today, don’t worry, you still have your WiFi. It’s just that Wall Street is partaking in its yearly offering of family, food, and festive chaos.

You can still wish Happy Thanksgiving even when you are thousands of miles away!

U.S. Stock Market Today: Black Friday Trading Schedule

Wall Street will return to the scene on Friday, November 28, 2025, yet only in a very slight full-energy, post-turkey mode. The markets will be open for only a few hours thanks to Black Friday, from 8:00 pm to 12:30 am IST (next day) to 8:00 pm to 12:30 am IST.

So, meanwhile, when shoppers will be collecting bargains at malls, traders will be dealing with… a less active market, of course. If you’re planning to monitor the charts, consider it a “lite” version of Wall Street, same taste, fewer hours.

Awake, take your leftovers, and join the most laid-back trading session of the year!

U.S. Stock Market Today: Wall Street Rally Ahead of Holiday

The US stock markets extended their rally on Wednesday, driven by tech gains and rising expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate cut in December. All major indices notched four consecutive sessions of gains on November 26.

  • Dow Jones: +314.67 points (0.67%) -> 47,427.12
  • S&P 500: +46.73 points (0.69%) -> 6,812.61
  • Nasdaq Composite: +189.10 points (0.82%) -> 23,214.69

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 2:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS