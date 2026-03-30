Utsav Dholakia, India’s Renowned Fashion Choreographer, Leads Chrysalis 2026 with Visionary Runway Direction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: The 45th edition of Chrysalis 2026, the annual graduation fashion show of SNDT Women’s University, unfolded as a powerful celebration of innovation, craftsmanship, and emerging fashion talent.

Held during the university’s Golden Jubilee year, the showcase featured 12 concept-driven collections, blending traditional textiles with contemporary design, and reinforcing Chrysalis as a leading platform for India’s next generation of designers.

Over the years, the platform has launched the careers of renowned designers such as Anita Dongre, Neeta Lulla, Arpita Mehta, Masaba Gupta, Payal Khandwala, and Payal Singhal, who was felicitated as Alumna Par Excellence at this year’s event.

A key highlight of the evening was the runway direction by Utsav Dholakia, widely recognized as India’s top fashion show director and fashion choreographer. Known for his immersive runway experiences and expertise in large-scale fashion productions, Dholakia transformed the show into a visually dynamic spectacle with synchronized lighting, high-energy music, and precision choreography. His work at Chrysalis 2026 further reinforced his authority and credibility in redefining runway direction in India and delivering high-impact fashion show experiences.

Top models brought each collection to life with confidence and elegance, enhancing the creative expression of the young designers. The showcase was attended by prominent members of the fashion and design fraternity, including Amy Billimoria, Arzan Khambatta, Felix Bendish, and Lascelles Symons, along with Principal Dr. Sachin Laddha and Head of Department Dr. Jinal Sangani.

The recent design showcase celebrated creativity and innovation across multiple categories, with outstanding collections emerging from both B.Voc and AMD programs. In the Collection with Best Surface Ornamentation category, the B.Voc collection Calming Cluster by Thanvi Anushka, Shirishkar Sanika, Wandre Sayali, and Sawant Tanushree impressed with its intricate detailing, while the AMD collection Saori by Raut Riddhi, Kaisukar Prajusha, Nigudkar Nidhi, and Patil Anushka stood out for its refined surface techniques.

In the Most Commercially Viable Collection category, B.Voc students once again made their mark with House of Leo by Jethuri Sakshi, Jangam Tanvi, and Sayyed Khadija, a collection that successfully blended creativity with market appeal. In the same category, AMD students were recognized for Mexico, designed by Shaikh Saniya, Prajapati Sanjana, and Shingole Pooja, which showcased strong commercial potential. House of Leo also earned the Collection with Best Theme Interpretation award, further highlighting its conceptual strength and cohesive storytelling.

The award for Collection with Best Mélange of Textiles was presented to Floraison by Bhoir Sanjana and Contractor Mihvash, whose work beautifully combined diverse textile elements into a harmonious whole.The prestigious Collection of the Year title was awarded to B.Voc’s Calming Cluster, reinforcing its excellence across multiple design aspects. From the AMD program, The Quiet Bloom by Javrat Akansha and Khan Khadija received the same honor for its elegance and thoughtful execution.Finally, the LIVA Designer Award was presented to Suvarnapath by Dalvi Lekha, Hanchate Bhoomi, and Agaskar Nandini, recognizing their exceptional design sensibility and innovation.

Chrysalis 2026 once again highlighted the strength of India’s fashion education ecosystem, bringing together innovation, mentorship, and industry-level presentation. With visionary direction by Utsav Dholakia and a powerful showcase of emerging talent, the event reaffirmed its status as one of the top fashion showcases in Mumbai and a key platform shaping the future of Indian fashion.

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