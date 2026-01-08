LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vedanta Share Price Falls After Agnivesh Agarwal’s Tragic Death; Demerger Hope Still Intact — What Lies Ahead?

Vedanta Share Price Falls After Agnivesh Agarwal’s Tragic Death; Demerger Hope Still Intact — What Lies Ahead?

Vedanta shares slipped amid emotional market reactions to Agnivesh Agarwal’s sudden demise, even as investors weigh short-term volatility against long-term value unlocking from the company’s ambitious demerger plan.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 8, 2026 12:27:35 IST

Vedanta Shares Stumble Amid Shocking Loss – What’s Next for Investors?

Dalal Street had an emotional day on Thursday, with the sudden death of Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, making headlines.

The shares quickly lost almost 3% of their value, abruptly undoing the previous rally. Just two days ago, Vedanta had reached a 52-week peak of Rs 629.90, an instant reality check! Traders are now in an emotional state, torn between choosing the right strategy: Will the stock strengthen with the company’s multi-entity demerger, or will short-term volatility prevail?

With 82% of EBITDA coming from aluminium, zinc, and silver, investors are left wondering, should they hold tight or relax?

Vedanta Shares Today: Reality Check On Dalal Street

The early hours of Thursday were marked by a sense of caution at Vedanta, as shares fell to Rs. 622.20 on the NSE, thereby eliminating part of the recent profits. Just two days before, the stock had reached a 52-week high of Rs. 629.90, clear evidence that Dalal Street is quick to change its mind!

In the last month, the shares of Vedanta had increased by about 21%, mainly due to the hype surrounding the company’s bold demerger scheme and important corporate actions. Therefore, the question for investors is: Will the dip prove to be a buying opportunity or simply a short-term check? The market’s mood is keeping everyone alert!

Vedanta’s 1:5 Demerger Plan – At a Glance

Vedanta’s approved demerger is an effort to simplify its structure and unlock value by creating five independent, listed companies, each focused on a specific core business segment.

  • Vedanta Ltd: Zinc, copper, and semiconductors

  • Vedanta Aluminium: Aluminium operations

  • Vedanta Oil & Gas (Malco Energy): Oil and gas exploration and production

  • Vedanta Power (Talwandi Sabo): Power generation assets

  • Vedanta Steel & Ferrous: Iron ore and steel business

Vedanta Share Target Price

Category Details
Rating Upgraded to BUY
Trigger NCLT approval for Vedanta demerger
Fair Value ₹650 per share
Bull-Case Target ₹770 per share
Key Earnings Drivers Aluminium, zinc, and silver
EBITDA Contribution ~82% from aluminium, zinc, and silver
Demerger Timeline Expected completion by end-FY2026
Outlook Demerger likely to unlock value through focused listed entities

A Personal Loss That Casts A Shadow Beyond The Markets



The unexpected death of Agnivesh Agarwal, who was only 49 years old, has cast a shadow not only over the Vedanta Group but also across the corporate world. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in New York, leaving colleagues and admirers stunned. The loss is especially devastating for Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, who described it as the “darkest day of my life” in an emotional post on X. Beyond the headlines and stock market reactions, this tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of how fragile life is, even at its peak.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 11:40 AM IST
