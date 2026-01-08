Vedanta Share Price Falls After Agnivesh Agarwal’s Tragic Death; Demerger Hope Still Intact — What Lies Ahead?

Vedanta Shares Stumble Amid Shocking Loss – What’s Next for Investors?
Dalal Street had an emotional day on Thursday, with the sudden death of Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, making headlines.
The shares quickly lost almost 3% of their value, abruptly undoing the previous rally. Just two days ago, Vedanta had reached a 52-week peak of Rs 629.90, an instant reality check! Traders are now in an emotional state, torn between choosing the right strategy: Will the stock strengthen with the company’s multi-entity demerger, or will short-term volatility prevail?
With 82% of EBITDA coming from aluminium, zinc, and silver, investors are left wondering, should they hold tight or relax?
Vedanta Shares Today: Reality Check On Dalal Street
