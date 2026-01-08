Vedanta Share Price Falls After Agnivesh Agarwal’s Tragic Death; Demerger Hope Still Intact — What Lies Ahead?

Vedanta Shares Stumble Amid Shocking Loss – What’s Next for Investors?

Dalal Street had an emotional day on Thursday, with the sudden death of Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, making headlines.

The shares quickly lost almost 3% of their value, abruptly undoing the previous rally. Just two days ago, Vedanta had reached a 52-week peak of Rs 629.90, an instant reality check! Traders are now in an emotional state, torn between choosing the right strategy: Will the stock strengthen with the company’s multi-entity demerger, or will short-term volatility prevail?

With 82% of EBITDA coming from aluminium, zinc, and silver, investors are left wondering, should they hold tight or relax?

Vedanta Shares Today: Reality Check On Dalal Street

The early hours of Thursday were marked by a sense of caution at Vedanta, as shares fell to Rs. 622.20 on the NSE, thereby eliminating part of the recent profits. Just two days before, the stock had reached a 52-week high of Rs. 629.90, clear evidence that Dalal Street is quick to change its mind! In the last month, the shares of Vedanta had increased by about 21%, mainly due to the hype surrounding the company’s bold demerger scheme and important corporate actions. Therefore, the question for investors is: Will the dip prove to be a buying opportunity or simply a short-term check? The market’s mood is keeping everyone alert! Vedanta’s 1:5 Demerger Plan – At a Glance Vedanta’s approved demerger is an effort to simplify its structure and unlock value by creating five independent, listed companies, each focused on a specific core business segment. Vedanta Ltd: Zinc, copper, and semiconductors

Vedanta Aluminium: Aluminium operations

Vedanta Oil & Gas (Malco Energy): Oil and gas exploration and production

Vedanta Power (Talwandi Sabo): Power generation assets

Vedanta Steel & Ferrous: Iron ore and steel business Vedanta Share Target Price Category Details Rating Upgraded to BUY Trigger NCLT approval for Vedanta demerger Fair Value ₹650 per share Bull-Case Target ₹770 per share Key Earnings Drivers Aluminium, zinc, and silver EBITDA Contribution ~82% from aluminium, zinc, and silver Demerger Timeline Expected completion by end-FY2026 Outlook Demerger likely to unlock value through focused listed entities A Personal Loss That Casts A Shadow Beyond The Markets Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us.… pic.twitter.com/hDQEDNI262 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) January 7, 2026



The unexpected death of Agnivesh Agarwal, who was only 49 years old, has cast a shadow not only over the Vedanta Group but also across the corporate world. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in New York, leaving colleagues and admirers stunned. The loss is especially devastating for Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, who described it as the "darkest day of my life" in an emotional post on X. Beyond the headlines and stock market reactions, this tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of how fragile life is, even at its peak. (With Inputs)