LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
shreyas iyer faridabad business news cosmic phenomenon bengaluru astronomy news china China nuclear power shreyas iyer faridabad business news cosmic phenomenon bengaluru astronomy news china China nuclear power shreyas iyer faridabad business news cosmic phenomenon bengaluru astronomy news china China nuclear power shreyas iyer faridabad business news cosmic phenomenon bengaluru astronomy news china China nuclear power
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
shreyas iyer faridabad business news cosmic phenomenon bengaluru astronomy news china China nuclear power shreyas iyer faridabad business news cosmic phenomenon bengaluru astronomy news china China nuclear power shreyas iyer faridabad business news cosmic phenomenon bengaluru astronomy news china China nuclear power shreyas iyer faridabad business news cosmic phenomenon bengaluru astronomy news china China nuclear power
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

Vietnam has signed a new rice trade agreement with Singapore to boost exports and strengthen food security cooperation between the two nations. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in South Korea, marking a strategic move to expand Vietnam’s rice market in Southeast Asia. The deal aims to ensure a steady rice supply to Singapore while opening more export opportunities for Vietnamese farmers and producers. This partnership underscores both countries’ commitment to regional trade growth and agricultural sustainability.

Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 11:41:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

On October 30, 2025, Vietnam and Singapore signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) for rice trade during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in South Korea. This is Singapore’s first rice trade arrangement with any partner. The agreement was signed by Minister Nguyen Hong Dien of Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Minister Grace Fu of Singapore’s Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment.

Agreement Objectives

The MOC guarantees Vietnam will ensure the desired quantity of rice will be exported uninterrupted to Singapore upon request from the Singapore government. The objectives of the MOC are to foster enhanced trade of rice between the two countries sustainably and responsibly, and to provide support for bilateral food security issues by preventing barriers to trade.

Significance to Both Singapore and Vietnam

Singapore imports more than 90% of its food, with risks existing due to issues related to global supply chains. This MOC provides Singapore the assurance of access to a reliable rice supply. Alternatively, Vietnam benefits, as one of Singapore’s largest rice suppliers, by cementing relations and promoting steady rice exports.

Working Together in the Future

The two countries want to expand the supply of high-quality Vietnamese rice to the Singapore market, and develop a plan for implementing a broader strategic partnership, which was established between the two countries in early 2025.

Rice Export Information

Vietnam is now Singapore’s third biggest rice supplier, so far just behind India and Thailand. In the first half of 2024, not only did Vietnam become the largest rice exporter to Singapore, but it also reflects a strong supply capacity of Vietnamese rice. Rice businesses in Vietnam need to enhance product quality and use Singapore as a trading hub to reach other markets.

This article is based on official statements and publicly available reports from Vietnam’s trade ministry. Further details on export volumes and implementation timelines are yet to be announced.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 11:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: agricultural-exportsAPEC summitfood-securityregional-cooperationrice trade agreementSingapore trade dealSoutheast Asia tradeVietnam rice exportsVietnam trade ministryVietnam-Singapore MoU

RELATED News

Tariffs Down, Hopes Up, Rare Earths Flow: Trump And Xi’s “Amazing” Trade Deal Sparks Global Optimism

Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates

Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! Dalaal Street Under Pressure, Trump-Xi Meeting, Fed Rate Cut, Q2 Result, Too Much To Handle, Sensex And Nifty Fall Hard

Is It Time To Celebrate Feds’s Rate Cut? Fed’s 25 bps Rate Cut Lifts Liquidity But Caution Prevail

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dr. Reddy’s, Adani Power, NTPC, LIC, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India And Many In Focus Amid Trump-Xi Meeting And Global Buzz, 30 October 2025

LATEST NEWS

What Will Happen If Rain Stops The Match Between IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal? Will India Women Be Out Of The Tournament?

IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Australia ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online DY Patil Sports Stadium

Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence After Suffering Horror Injury In Sydney, Says ‘I’m Currently In…’

Haryana Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl In Faridabad Kidnapped, Gang-Raped By 4 Men In Car

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (30-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Did 3I/ATLAS Slow Down on Purpose or Is Something Else Controlling Its Path?

Bengaluru Shocker: Couple Chases Biker For 2 km Over Damaged Car Mirror, Kills Him

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 30-10-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore
Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore
Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore
Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

QUICK LINKS