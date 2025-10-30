Vietnam to Expand Rice Exports After Signing New Trade Deal with Singapore

On October 30, 2025, Vietnam and Singapore signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) for rice trade during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in South Korea. This is Singapore’s first rice trade arrangement with any partner. The agreement was signed by Minister Nguyen Hong Dien of Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Minister Grace Fu of Singapore’s Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment.

Agreement Objectives

The MOC guarantees Vietnam will ensure the desired quantity of rice will be exported uninterrupted to Singapore upon request from the Singapore government. The objectives of the MOC are to foster enhanced trade of rice between the two countries sustainably and responsibly, and to provide support for bilateral food security issues by preventing barriers to trade.

Significance to Both Singapore and Vietnam

Singapore imports more than 90% of its food, with risks existing due to issues related to global supply chains. This MOC provides Singapore the assurance of access to a reliable rice supply. Alternatively, Vietnam benefits, as one of Singapore’s largest rice suppliers, by cementing relations and promoting steady rice exports.

Working Together in the Future

The two countries want to expand the supply of high-quality Vietnamese rice to the Singapore market, and develop a plan for implementing a broader strategic partnership, which was established between the two countries in early 2025.

Rice Export Information

Vietnam is now Singapore’s third biggest rice supplier, so far just behind India and Thailand. In the first half of 2024, not only did Vietnam become the largest rice exporter to Singapore, but it also reflects a strong supply capacity of Vietnamese rice. Rice businesses in Vietnam need to enhance product quality and use Singapore as a trading hub to reach other markets.

This article is based on official statements and publicly available reports from Vietnam’s trade ministry. Further details on export volumes and implementation timelines are yet to be announced.