LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Vijay Mallya challenges inconsistent recovery figures from government and banks, demands retired judge probe. Parliament reveals 15 Fugitive Economic Offenders caused Rs 26,645 crore loss; Rs 19,187 crore recovered.

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation
Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 2, 2025 12:48:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Vijay Mallya Questions Recovery Figures, Demands Independent Probe

Fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya has raised concerns over conflicting statements from the Central government and public sector banks regarding the amounts allegedly recovered from him. Claiming inconsistencies in official numbers, Mallya has urged the government to appoint a retired judge to conduct an independent investigation.

In a recent social media post, he highlighted discrepancies between figures presented in Parliament and those reported by banks. “Finance Minister says Rs 14,100 crore recovered from me, while banks say Rs 10,000 crore. What about the difference of Rs 4,000 crore?” Mallya questioned. He also noted that the Minister of State stated he owes Rs 10,000 crore, while banks claim Rs 7,000 crore remains unpaid. Mallya emphasized that no clear statements of account or credits for amounts recovered have been provided, calling for transparency in calculations.

Parliament Updates On Fugitive Economic Offenders

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha that, as of October 31, 2025, a total of 15 individuals have been declared Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA). This information came in response to an unstarred question by Congress MP Murari Lal Meena regarding the names of offenders, the losses caused to public sector banks, and the settlements made.

Chaudhary stated that nine of the 15 FEOs were involved in large-scale financial frauds against public sector banks, including high-profile names such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. Collectively, these offenders caused a principal financial loss of Rs 26,645 crore, with additional interest accrued amounting to Rs 31,437 crore up to October 31, 2025. Out of this, Rs 19,187 crore has reportedly been recovered.

Named Fugitive Economic Offenders and Future Prevention

The 15 declared FEOs include Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Nitin J. Sandesara, Chetan J. Sandesara, Dipti C. Sandesara, Sudharshan Venkatraman, Ramanujam Sesharathnam, Pushpesh Kumar Baid, and Hitesh Kumar Narendrabhai Patel.

When asked about government measures to prevent such offenders from leaving India in the future, either through watchlists or legal restrictions, Pankaj Chaudhary clarified that no specific policy is currently being formulated. Meanwhile, Mallya continues to press for a judicial review to clarify recovery figures and ensure accountability in the handling of fugitive economic cases.

(This news has been syndicated from ANI, edited just clarity)

Also Read: Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 12:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 187 crore recovered645 crore lossbank-fraudFEOA 2018FEOsfinancial accountabilityFugitive Economic OffendersIndia bank recoveryjudicial reviewNirav ModiPankaj ChaudharyPUBLIC SECTOR BANKSRs 19Rs 26vijay mallya

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 2: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Advance Tax FY 2025–26: Deadlines, Rules & Penalties Every Taxpayer Must Know

The Compelling Case for Multi-Asset Allocation Funds

Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge

LATEST NEWS

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Who Is Zareena Rafiq aka Trang Mahoo? Meet The First Female Baloch Liberation Front Suicide Bomber Behind Deadly Chagai Attack

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

BCCI Under Fire: Fans Outraged As Hardik Pandya’s Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma’s Punjab SMAT Game Not Broadcasted

Chennai Metro Halts Inside Tunnel; Passengers Forced to Walk on Tracks After Sudden Breakdown

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

IPL 2026 Auction: Why has Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Pulled Out of IPL Auction?

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down Over ‘Child’ Sympathy Accusations, Insists, ‘My Wife Is My Everything’

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Record 45 Ball Century In Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Match

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation
Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation
Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation
Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

QUICK LINKS