VMS TMT IPO Day 3: Fully Subscribed At 5.20x, Strong Demand From QIBs And NIIs Signals Positive Momentum

VMS TMT Limited is a Gujarat based company dealing in the production of Steel Bars that are thermos -mechanically treated, functioning a facility in Bhayla Village near Bavla, district of Ahmedabad.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 19, 2025 16:39:06 IST

VMS TMT Limited, Gujarat based company, is open for public subscription. This IPO opens for public subscription on September 17, 2025 and closed today, September 19, 2025. The objective of the company is to raise around Rs.148.50 crore through this IPO.
VMS TMT Limited: IPO Details at a Glance
  • IPO Opens at September 17, 2025 
  • IPO Closes at September 19, 2025
  • Issue Type 100% Fresh Issue 
  • Size of the Issue Approx. Rs.148.50 crore 
  • Price Band Range Rs.94 – Rs.99 
  • Size of the Lot 150 shares 
  • Retail Investment (Min.) Rs.14,850 
  • Listing Stock Markets NSE & BSE Main Board 
  • Registrar of the Issue KFin Technologies Limited 
  • Lead Manager (Book Running) Arihant Capital Markets Limited 
VMS TMT Limited IPO: Key Dates 
  • Bidding Starts (Anchor Investors) September 16, 2025 
  • Expected Allotment Date September 22, 2025 
  • Expected Date of Refunds September 23, 2025 
  • Demat Account (Share Credit) September 23, 2025 
  • Date of Listing (Expected)  NSE & BSE September 24, 2025 
VMS TMT Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3
As of Day-3, the IPO was subscribed 71.82 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:
•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 71.82x
•    Retail Institutional Investors: 40.13x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 26.59x
•    Non-Institutional Investors: 178.17x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 19, 2025 | 04:23 PM)
VMS TMT Limited: Company Overview
VMS TMT Limited is a Gujarat based company dealing in the production of Steel Bars that are thermos -mechanically treated, functioning a facility in Bhayla Village near Bavla, district of Ahmedabad. The company is mainly engrossed on sales within the Gujarat region, allocating TMT bars right from scrap to billets. 
(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: iValue Infosolutions IPO: Mix Response On Day 2 Subscription, What’s Next For This IT Solutions Provider?

Tags: ipoIPO newsVMS TMT LimitedVMS TMT Limited IPOVMS TMT Limited IPO Subscription

QUICK LINKS