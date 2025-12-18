LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case bangladesh Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

A credit score plays a crucial role in loan approvals and interest rates in India. With CIBIL scores ranging from 300 to 900, maintaining a score above 750 significantly boosts approval chances, while lower scores can limit access to affordable credit and financial stability.

Personal Loan (PHOTO: CANVA)
Personal Loan (PHOTO: CANVA)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 18, 2025 21:21:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

A credit rating is very crucial in determining financial opportunities. It affects loan issuances, interest rates and credit product access.

You Might Be Interested In

The credit score difference between the good, bad and excellent scores will ensure that people make the right financial decisions, and they will not get into avoidable difficulties when seeking loans.

Check your credit score

Credit scores in India range normally between 300 and 900, with CIBIL being the most popular bureau. Any score more than 750 is usually taken as healthy and raises the possibilities of loan approval.

Reportedly, in India, almost 79 percent of loans are approved to people with a score of more than 750, and this is an excellent example of the importance of the correct score to financial stability and loan-taking ability. The interest rates and limited offers on scores of less than 600 can be a great barrier to the borrower by putting a great strain on financial means.

What is a Credit Score?

A credit score is a number that credit bureaus create with the help of the following:

Repayment history

Credit utilisation ratio

Length of credit history

Type of credit accounts

Number of enquiries

This score aids the lenders in determining the creditworthiness of the borrower. The credit utilisation ratio and discipline in repayment are very significant. The variation in credit score between ranges determines the ease with which a borrower can get access to financial products.

Influencing Factors Affecting Credit Score

Some of the habits affecting the credit score differences are:

Late payments or missing EMIs

Extensive use of credit card

Already several loan applications within a short period

Having no mix of credit types

Failure to verify credit reports against errors

NOTE: Do not apply to more than one loan at a time- this will reduce your score rapidly and add more days past due to your reports.

What is a Good Credit Score in India? 

A good score is not merely a number; it determines your financial future and the way lenders look at you.

Low-cost Borrowing: Favourable rates help to save a lot of money.

Premium Products: Increased scores open cards with benefits.

Financial Confidence: Borrowers are able to bargain with lenders.

A high score is especially crucial in the case of taking a personal loan wherein, they are unsecured, and any difference in credit scores is critical to get them approved. Poor scores on buyers may find it hard to handle quick money loans.

ALSO READ: Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 9:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CIBIL Scorelatest finance newsPersonal Loan

RELATED News

EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Global Sell-Off; Nifty IT Jumps 1% Despite US Tech Rout

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Anant Ambani Gifts Football Icon ‘Richard Mille RM 003-V2’ Watch; Know All About This Ultra-Rare Timepiece

QAD | Redzone Accelerates India Momentum with 20-Year Anniversary and Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing Vision

LATEST NEWS

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

Caught On Camera: MS Dhoni Wearing A Watch And Fitness Band Clears Airport Security, Internet Fumes Over ‘Why No Frisking For VIPs?’

Frozen Assets, Hot Disputes: How Russia Could Take The EU To Court Over Ukraine Reparations Loan

Royals Services (Royals Yatra) Announces Char Dham Yatra 2026 Packages with Complimentary Pilgrimage Giveaway

‘False And Malicious’: Sourav Ganguly Hits Back With Rs 50 Crore Defamation Case Over Messi Event ‘Serious Allegations’

China Using Embassies To Monitor And Intimidate Taiwanese, Says Security Chief

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here’s How It Works

Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Who Is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi Player Faces Heat After Playing For Team India In Bahrain, Wearing Indian Jersey In A Private Tournament

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating
What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating
What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating
What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

QUICK LINKS