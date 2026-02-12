What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex, Nifty Poised for Flat Start Amid Global Tug-of-War

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Poised For A Flat Start Amid Global Tug-of-War
The Indian stock market will begin its Thursday session with a snooze-inducing flat performance, as Sensex and Nifty 50 remain in a waiting mode. After three consecutive days of gains, investors are booking profits, which has dampened market excitement for the day.
On Wednesday, Sensex declined by 40 points to 84,233, while Nifty 50 managed a modest 18-point gain, bringing it to 25,953. Traders are keeping a close eye on two key factors: upcoming Q3 earnings announcements and global market developments.
Global financial markets are showing mixed trends, with Japan’s Nikkei index hitting record highs while Wall Street dips following stronger-than-expected US employment data. Analysts predict selective buying during dips, creating market movements around crucial support and resistance levels. For now, the Indian markets remain cautious, observing global developments while preparing to respond.
What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?
Asian Markets Rally
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.44% (hits historic 58,000)
Topix gained 0.68%
South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.12%
Hong Kong futures signal a lower start
Gift Nifty Today
Trading around 25,980–25,995
Suggests a flat opening for Sensex and Nifty 50
Wall Street Performance:
Dow Jones fell 66.74 points to 50,121.40
Nasdaq dropped 0.16% to 23,066.47
S&P 500 nearly flat at 6,941.47
Despite stronger-than-expected US jobs growth
Gold and Crude Prices React to Global Cues
Gold Prices:
Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $5,065.56 per ounce
Silver fell 0.8% to $83.60 per ounce
Crude Oil Prices:
Brent crude rose 0.29% to $69.60 per barrel
WTI crude gained 0.36% to $64.86 per barrel
Prices supported by ongoing US–Iran tensions
Key Events To Trigger Stock Market Today
US Jobs Report Sends Treasury Yields Climbing
Stock Market Outlook Today
Sensex Today:
Trading range: 84,200 – 84,500
Key support: 84,200
Immediate resistance: 84,500
Breakout above 84,500 may push index to 84,800 – 85,000
Fall below 84,200 could test 83,700 – 84,000
Nifty 50 Outlook:
Trading range: 25,850 – 26,000
Key support zone: 25,850 – 25,900
Immediate resistance: 26,000 – 26,050
Breakout above 26,000 may drive index to 26,100 – 26,300
(With Inputs From Reuters)
