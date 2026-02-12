LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex, Nifty Poised for Flat Start Amid Global Tug-of-War

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 12, 2026 08:48:23 IST

The Indian stock market will begin its Thursday session with a snooze-inducing flat performance, as Sensex and Nifty 50 remain in a waiting mode. After three consecutive days of gains, investors are booking profits, which has dampened market excitement for the day.

On Wednesday, Sensex declined by 40 points to 84,233, while Nifty 50 managed a modest 18-point gain, bringing it to 25,953. Traders are keeping a close eye on two key factors: upcoming Q3 earnings announcements and global market developments.

Global financial markets are showing mixed trends, with Japan’s Nikkei index hitting record highs while Wall Street dips following stronger-than-expected US employment data. Analysts predict selective buying during dips, creating market movements around crucial support and resistance levels. For now, the Indian markets remain cautious, observing global developments while preparing to respond.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Asian Markets Rally

    • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.44% (hits historic 58,000)

    • Topix gained 0.68%

    • South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.12%

    • Hong Kong futures signal a lower start

Gift Nifty Today

    • Trading around 25,980–25,995

    • Suggests a flat opening for Sensex and Nifty 50

Wall Street Performance:

    • Dow Jones fell 66.74 points to 50,121.40

    • Nasdaq dropped 0.16% to 23,066.47

    • S&P 500 nearly flat at 6,941.47

    • Despite stronger-than-expected US jobs growth

Gold and Crude Prices React to Global Cues

  • Gold Prices:

    • Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $5,065.56 per ounce

    • Silver fell 0.8% to $83.60 per ounce

  • Crude Oil Prices:

    • Brent crude rose 0.29% to $69.60 per barrel

    • WTI crude gained 0.36% to $64.86 per barrel

    • Prices supported by ongoing US–Iran tensions

Key Events To Trigger Stock Market Today

US Jobs Report Sends Treasury Yields Climbing

The US jobs report from January provided market analysts their first main topic to discuss. The economy generated 130000 new jobs while the unemployment rate decreased to 43%. The strong economic data caused Treasury yields to increase which pushed the 10-year yield to 417% and the 2-year yield to 351%. Investors are now eyeing the Fed to determine whether the strong labor market will lead to additional interest rate adjustments. The current situation shows that employment rates are increasing while bond yields grow and traders monitor market data while drinking their coffee.

Stock Market Outlook Today

  • Sensex Today:

    • Trading range: 84,200 – 84,500

    • Key support: 84,200

    • Immediate resistance: 84,500

    • Breakout above 84,500 may push index to 84,800 – 85,000

    • Fall below 84,200 could test 83,700 – 84,000

  • Nifty 50 Outlook:

    • Trading range: 25,850 – 26,000

    • Key support zone: 25,850 – 25,900

    • Immediate resistance: 26,000 – 26,050

    • Breakout above 26,000 may drive index to 26,100 – 26,300

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also read: 

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 8:48 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

