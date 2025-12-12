LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

Elon Musk confirms SpaceX IPO in 2026, driven by Starlink growth, AI, and data centers. Valuation could exceed $1 trillion, sparking massive investor excitement and setting a tech-space IPO benchmark.

SpaceX (Pic:X)
SpaceX (Pic:X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 12, 2025 10:53:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

Biggest IPO News Before 2025 Ends, Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO For 2026

Space enthusiasts, get ready! Elon Musk has, at long last, let it be known that SpaceX will be going public and the year for that will be 2026. The billionaire CEO, in a post on X, referred to the rumors as “accurate” and, along with that, shared an article written by Eric Berger of Ars Technica.

This one has been a great secret so far because the first years of keeping SpaceX private have made Musk’s announcement a real shocker not only for Wall Street but also for the tech world. Now it’s like a riot of excitement among both investors and space lovers, S, could this be the next giant IPO after Saudi Aramco?
If you have been wishing to have a small share of the stars, this might be your moment.

SpaceX IPO Buzz: Musk’s Move Toward The Stars To Go Public

The potential initial public offering of SpaceX has been such a massive news that it is expected to create a revolution amidst the investors, and Eric Berger of Ars Technica gives us the detailed reasons. In his piece entitled “Here’s why I think SpaceX is going public soon,” he points to the artificial intelligence frenzy and the flourishing data center industry as the main reasons behind the sudden and unexpected turn of Musk towards IPO.

This public offering is being referred to as a “significant change in mindset” for Elon Musk, who has always seen an IPO as a no-go zone, after all, he is not a person who likes to be pressured by shareholders, especially if it coincides with his ultimate dream of getting to Mars.

Musk is said to have stayed private because “he has not liked the public scrutiny of Tesla” and that investor demands for financial returns could slowly but surely put his cosmic ambitions on hold, thus, the scenario.

How the speculation has only intensified: last week, The Information and the Wall Street Journal claimed the IPO’s probability, while Bloomberg conjectures that SpaceX intends to pull over $30 billion, possibly with the mid-to-late 2026 launch, although 2027 is also possible.

Reuters adds that the IPO may produce more than $25 billion, with the potential that SpaceX will exceed its valuation of $1 trillion. With the revenues from Starlink expected to go through the roof, this IPO has the potential to be the most thrilling market debut ever. ARE YOU READY?

Musk’s SpaceX IPO: Key Details 

Category Details
Earlier Reports and IPO Details Multiple US news outlets—including The Information, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Reuters—have reported the likelihood of a SpaceX IPO in 2026. Bloomberg estimates a raise of over $30 billion (possible delay to 2027), Reuters reports $25+ billion, boosting valuation above $1 trillion.
Starlink and Revenue Growth The IPO is driven by SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet business, including plans for direct-to-mobile services and progress in Starship rocket program for Moon and Mars missions. Possible IPO launch around June–July 2026.
Market Context and Investor Interest IPO comes amid 2025 IPO market resurgence after a three-year lull. High-profile companies are preparing offerings. SpaceX is considered a dream investment in the global IPO market (Samuel Kerr, Mergermarket).
Use of IPO Funds Proceeds will be used to develop space-based data centers, including purchasing necessary chips, boosting SpaceX’s technology and infrastructure ambitions.

SpaceX IPO: Blockbuster Listing Potential

  • A SpaceX IPO could encourage other large private startups to consider going public.
  • Its massive valuation may place it alongside Saudi Aramco as one of the few companies to achieve a trillion-dollar IPO.
  • The listing could be one of the most significant and closely watched IPOs in history.
  • Investor excitement is likely to be unprecedented due to SpaceX’s global impact and innovative ventures.
  • The IPO may set a benchmark for future tech and space-related public offerings.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO
First published on: Dec 12, 2025 10:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2026 IPOAI investmentdata centerselon muskhome-hero-pos-1IPO marketspace IPOSpace technology investmentSpaceX fundingSpaceX investorsSpaceX IPOSpaceX newsSpaceX public listingSpaceX Starlink revenueSpaceX StarshipSpaceX valuationstarlinktech IPOtrillion-dollar IPO

RELATED News

Is ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Worth Investing In? Experts Give Strong ‘Subscribe’ Ratings – Everything You Need to Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

Disney Slams Google For ‘Massive’ Copyright Breach, Labels Gemini AI A ‘Virtual Vending Machine’

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

LATEST NEWS

Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, H-1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (12.12.2025): Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why The Theft Of Indian Relics In The UK Has Sparked Global Concern? Everything Decoded

Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Why President Mohammed Shahabuddin Wants To Quit- What’s Brewing Now? Explained

CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

Diljit Dosanjh – Imtiaz Ali Reunite for Second Film; Singer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Punjab Vlog

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation
‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation
‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation
‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

QUICK LINKS