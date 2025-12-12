‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

Biggest IPO News Before 2025 Ends, Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO For 2026

Space enthusiasts, get ready! Elon Musk has, at long last, let it be known that SpaceX will be going public and the year for that will be 2026. The billionaire CEO, in a post on X, referred to the rumors as “accurate” and, along with that, shared an article written by Eric Berger of Ars Technica.

This one has been a great secret so far because the first years of keeping SpaceX private have made Musk’s announcement a real shocker not only for Wall Street but also for the tech world. Now it’s like a riot of excitement among both investors and space lovers, S, could this be the next giant IPO after Saudi Aramco?

If you have been wishing to have a small share of the stars, this might be your moment.

SpaceX IPO Buzz: Musk’s Move Toward The Stars To Go Public

The potential initial public offering of SpaceX has been such a massive news that it is expected to create a revolution amidst the investors, and Eric Berger of Ars Technica gives us the detailed reasons. In his piece entitled “Here’s why I think SpaceX is going public soon,” he points to the artificial intelligence frenzy and the flourishing data center industry as the main reasons behind the sudden and unexpected turn of Musk towards IPO.

This public offering is being referred to as a “significant change in mindset” for Elon Musk, who has always seen an IPO as a no-go zone, after all, he is not a person who likes to be pressured by shareholders, especially if it coincides with his ultimate dream of getting to Mars.

Musk is said to have stayed private because “he has not liked the public scrutiny of Tesla” and that investor demands for financial returns could slowly but surely put his cosmic ambitions on hold, thus, the scenario.

How the speculation has only intensified: last week, The Information and the Wall Street Journal claimed the IPO’s probability, while Bloomberg conjectures that SpaceX intends to pull over $30 billion, possibly with the mid-to-late 2026 launch, although 2027 is also possible.

Reuters adds that the IPO may produce more than $25 billion, with the potential that SpaceX will exceed its valuation of $1 trillion. With the revenues from Starlink expected to go through the roof, this IPO has the potential to be the most thrilling market debut ever. ARE YOU READY?

Musk’s SpaceX IPO: Key Details

Category Details Earlier Reports and IPO Details Multiple US news outlets—including The Information, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Reuters—have reported the likelihood of a SpaceX IPO in 2026. Bloomberg estimates a raise of over $30 billion (possible delay to 2027), Reuters reports $25+ billion, boosting valuation above $1 trillion. Starlink and Revenue Growth The IPO is driven by SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet business, including plans for direct-to-mobile services and progress in Starship rocket program for Moon and Mars missions. Possible IPO launch around June–July 2026. Market Context and Investor Interest IPO comes amid 2025 IPO market resurgence after a three-year lull. High-profile companies are preparing offerings. SpaceX is considered a dream investment in the global IPO market (Samuel Kerr, Mergermarket). Use of IPO Funds Proceeds will be used to develop space-based data centers, including purchasing necessary chips, boosting SpaceX’s technology and infrastructure ambitions.

SpaceX IPO: Blockbuster Listing Potential A SpaceX IPO could encourage other large private startups to consider going public.

Its massive valuation may place it alongside Saudi Aramco as one of the few companies to achieve a trillion-dollar IPO.

The listing could be one of the most significant and closely watched IPOs in history.

Investor excitement is likely to be unprecedented due to SpaceX’s global impact and innovative ventures.

