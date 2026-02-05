Who Is Balaji Krishnamurthy? Indian-Origin Executive and Robotaxi Supporter Becomes Uber’s New CFO

Balaji Krishnamurthy Takes the Wheel: Uber Appoints Indian-Origin Executive as New CFO Starting February 16, 2026

Ride-hailing giant Uber is switching gears in its finance team! Indian-origin executive Balaji Krishnamurthy is stepping into the driver’s seat as the company’s new CFO. He takes over on February 16, 2026, following the departure of current CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah.

In a regulatory filing, Uber confirmed:

“Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah will step down on February 16, 2026. Balaji Krishnamurthy, currently Vice President, Strategic Finance, will take the wheel as Chief Financial Officer on that date.”

Investors and Uber fans, buckle up, Krishnamurthy’s journey from strategic finance VP to CFO promises an exciting ride ahead!

Who is Balaji Krishnamurthy? The Indian-Origin Executive Taking the Wheel as Uber’s New CFO

Meet Balaji Krishnamurthy, Uber’s new CFO and the latest Indian-origin executive to drive the company’s financial steering. He steps in on February 16, 2026, as Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah hands over the baton.

Currently serving as Uber’s Vice President of Strategic Finance, Krishnamurthy joined the company in 2019 and has held multiple leadership positions, including his work as Head of Investor Relations from 2020 to 2023. He possesses the necessary qualifications to lead Uber’s financial operations through his MBA degree from the Management Development Institute in Gurgaon and his bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications from Manipal Institute of Technology.

The CFO position at Uber now has an Indian-origin professional who combines technological expertise with international knowledge as its new occupant.

“It is an honour to step into this important role at such an important time for Uber. As the undisputed global mobility and delivery leader, and with significant cash flows, we have the opportunity to further solidify our place as a generational technology company,” Krishnamurthy said.

What Balaji Krishnamurthy Will Get; Compensation and Stock Awards

Annual base salary: $600,000 (=₹5.42 crore)

Participation in Uber’s executive bonus plan

Restricted stock units (RSUs): $9.37 million (=₹85 crore), subject to vesting conditions

Stock purchase option: $3.12 million (=₹28.21 crore), time-based vesting

One-time RSU award: $5 million (=₹45 crore), subject to vesting conditions

Transition And Leadership Acknowledgment At uber

Mahendra-Rajah will remain with Uber as a senior finance advisor, reporting to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi until July 1, 2026.

“For those who don’t know Balaji, he is trusted by investors, knows Uber’s business inside and out, and is a brilliant, decisive strategist. He has worked closely with me and our management team for years, and I am thrilled for him to step up as CFO as we kick off another big year for Uber,” Khosrowshahi said.

CEO Khosrowshahi also praised Mahendra-Rajah for guiding Uber to investment-grade status, spearheading its first share repurchase, and leading major acquisitions.

“We all wish him the best in an exciting new opportunity that he will share more about soon,” he added.

(With Inputs From PTI)

