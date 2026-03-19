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Home > Business News > Who Is Danish Iqbal?

Who Is Danish Iqbal?

While earlier speculation suggested names like Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Danish Iqbal (Photo: IG)
Danish Iqbal (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 19, 2026 14:04:35 IST

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Who Is Danish Iqbal?

Ranveer Singh is set to make a big-screen comeback with Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the film is already generating massive buzz. Scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, coinciding with Eid, advance bookings indicate overwhelming demand. Industry insiders believe the excitement is driven by the success of the first Dhurandhar, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide in 2025.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel continues the journey of Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with Ranveer Singh reprising his lead role. Returning cast members include Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is being promoted as a direct continuation of the 2025 blockbuster

The hype has only intensified with the teaser, trailer, and songs receiving a strong response online. Exhibitors are already calling the advance bookings “phenomenal,” with expectations that the film will dominate theatres during Eid.

Amid all the excitement, fans have been particularly curious about the mysterious character Bade Sahab, believed to be the film’s central antagonist. While earlier speculation suggested names like Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, the suspense has now been resolved. Reports indicate that Bade Sahab is portrayed as Dawood Ibrahim, played by Danish Iqbal.

For those unfamiliar, Danish Iqbal is an acclaimed actor, director, and theatre artist. He earned recognition for his role as Dilshad Mirza in Maharani 2 and was recently seen in Sankalp.

Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated film has made a powerful start at the box office, inching close to the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. Directed by Aditya Dhar the film also recorded an impressive Rs 50 crore from paid reviews, signalling massive audience interest and strong advance bookings. 

After emerging as the biggest film of 2025, the sequel Dhurnadhar: The Revenge has set new benchmarks with its advance booking soaring to an unprecedented Rs 200 crore. The film has now secured the fifth spot among the highest advance bookings of all time. 

Ranveer Singh’s film establishes an extraordinary achievement through its 229-minute duration, which Dhar maintains throughout the entire runtime when he keeps his audience watching.

Aditya Dhar’s movie presents a masterclass in high-stakes espionage, which replaces the genre’s standard polished elements with a gritty “A”-rated authenticity that combines terrifying realism and cinematic beauty.

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Tags: Akshye KhannaBade SahabDanish IqbalDhurandhardhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 Bookings OpenDhurandhar 2 release datehome-hero-pos-6ranveer singhSanjay Dutt

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Who Is Danish Iqbal?

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Who Is Danish Iqbal?
Who Is Danish Iqbal?
Who Is Danish Iqbal?
Who Is Danish Iqbal?

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