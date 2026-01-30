LIVE TV
Who is P R Seshadri? South Indian Bank Share Price Plummets After CEO Announces Exit

Who is P R Seshadri? South Indian Bank Share Price Plummets After CEO Announces Exit

South Indian Bank shares plunged after MD & CEO P R Seshadri announced he will not seek reappointment. The bank reported steady Q3FY26 earnings amid a planned leadership transition, keeping investors cautious.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 30, 2026 12:37:07 IST

Meet P R Seshadri, the banking veteran whose career reads like a masterclass in Indian finance! Seshadri, an IIM Bangalore graduate, became South Indian Bank’s MD and CEO in October 2023, using his strategic abilities and professional experience to lead the bank.

He worked at Karur Vysya Bank as MD and CEO from 2017 until 2020, transforming obstacles into opportunities for progress. He has held various positions at BFC Bank Limited and Citibank Asia-Pacific, where he developed sales, distribution, and corporate banking strategies across Asia.

Seshadri applies his systematic work style to connect detailed project implementation with comprehensive organizational planning. The markets observe his actions closely because of his achievements. Investors and bankers alike will be keeping their eyes peeled!

South Indian Bank Share Price Today: Shockwaves on Dalal Street

South Indian Bank shares experienced their worst trading day on Friday after the bank revealed that MD and CEO P R Seshadri will step down at the end of his term. The stock hit its intraday low of ₹36.03 on the NSE, marking the largest single-day decline in its history. The market impact continued, with the stock down almost 15% at ₹37.7, while the Nifty50 fell only 0.44%. Investors were clearly caught off guard by this leadership change, showing two distinct market reactions that traders need to monitor closely.

South Indian Bank CEO Exit Sparks Market Frenzy

South Indian Bank made an unexpected announcement revealing that MD and CEO P R Seshadri will not pursue reappointment after his term expires on September 30, 2026, as he wants to focus on personal interests. He will, however, stay on until then, ensuring the bank doesn’t lose its footing mid-transition. Investors reacted swiftly, sending South Indian Bank share price tumbling as traders scrambled to digest the news. Leadership changes at the top can rattle markets.

Bigger Question : will the stock bounce back, or is it time to watch cautiously from the sidelines?

South Indian Bank Board’s Response and Succession Plan

  • The Board of Directors met on January 29 to review Seshadri’s request not to seek reappointment.

  • The Board decided to start the process of identifying a successor for the MD & CEO position.

  • The appointment process will require approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the bank’s shareholders once suitable candidates are shortlisted.

Planned Leadership Transition

  • The bank described the move as a planned leadership transition.

  • The goal is to maintain operational continuity until a new MD & CEO is appointed.

South Indian Bank Q3 FY26 Earnings: Steady Growth Amid Leadership Transition

Metric Q3 FY26 Performance Q3 FY25 Performance YoY Change
Standalone Net Interest Income ₹881 crore ₹869 crore +1%
Non-Interest Income ₹486 crore ₹409 crore +19%
Profit After Tax (PAT) ₹374 crore ₹342 crore +9%

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Tags: bank stock plungebanking news IndiaDalal Streethome-hero-pos-12leadership changeP R SeshadriQ3FY26 earningsSouth Indian Bank CEO resignationSouth Indian Bank share pricestock market reaction

