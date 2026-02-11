LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Praveen Iyer? Akasa Air Co-Founder Resigns Amid High-Profile Exits – Why Did Jhunjhunwala-Backed Airline’s CCO Resign & Who’s Replacing Him?

Who Is Praveen Iyer? Akasa Air Co-Founder Resigns Amid High-Profile Exits – Why Did Jhunjhunwala-Backed Airline’s CCO Resign & Who’s Replacing Him?

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, has stepped down in a major leadership shake-up. His exit marks the second high-profile departure at the Jhunjhunwala-backed airline in under three years of operations. Anand Srinivasan will take over as CCO as Akasa navigates expansion, funding, and recent senior-level exits.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 11, 2026 14:38:41 IST

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Akasa Air, has stepped down from his position. This is the second high-profile exit at the airline in less than three years of its operations. Iyer was also a member of the company’s executive committee.

Alask Air has recently resumed expansion after facing operational challenges linked to aircraft delivery delays.

What Akasa Air Said About The Exit Of Praveen Iyer

In an official statement, Akasa Air Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube credited Praveen Iyer with playing a pivotal role in building the airline’s foundation.

“Praveen has been instrumental in shaping not just Akasa’s commercial vision but the airline itself…,” Dube said. “We are grateful for his leadership, clarity of thought, and long-term perspective during the formative years of the airline.”

The airline further stated that the Chief Commercial Officer will work closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026.

Also Read: Who is Mrinank Sharma? Indian-Origin AI Safety Expert Who Resigned From Anthropic AI Sounds Alarm on Global Crises – Here’s What His Resignation Letter Said

Who Will Replace Praveen Iyer At Akasa Air?

Following the resignation of  Praveen Iyer at Akasa Air, Anand Srinivasan – another co-founder and the airline’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) – has been appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer.

With Srinivasan moving into the commercial role, Akasa Air has initiated the search for a new CIO. Until a replacement is appointed, the IT function will report to Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel.

Praising Srinivasan’s appointment, Dube said, “Anand has been one of the early architects of Akasa… His ability to combine commercial strategy with a tech-first mindset is extremely exciting as we enter our next phase of growth and complexity.”

Akasa Air is backed by the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s family. It raised fresh capital in August 2025 from the family offices of Wipro founder Azim Premji and Ranjan Pai.

Why Is Akasa Air Witnessing High-Profile Exits?

The leadership change follows closely after an Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that GST officers had visited the airline’s offices as part of a “business verification process.”

Iyer’s resignation also comes on the heels of several senior-level exits at the airline.

Last year, Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President – International Operations, stepped down to pursue a new professional direction. Khatri had been instrumental in establishing Akasa’s international business and was among the founding members of the airline.

In recent months, additional senior executives have also left the company, including:

Rishabh Dev, Head of Long-Term Operations, Strategy, Excellence and Planning

Amol Mane, Vice-President of Aircraft Acquisition and Leasing

Vineet Mishra, Deputy General Manager – Catering

The series of departures signals a notable shift in Akasa Air’s founding leadership team as the airline transitions into its next phase of growth.

Who Is Praveen Iyer?

Praveen Iyer is one of the co-founders of Akasa Air, a made-in-India budget airline that recently commenced operations in the country.

As Chief Commercial Officer, he was responsible for overseeing the airline’s commercial strategy and was also a member of the executive committee.

A business leader with over two decades of experience, Iyer was previously associated with Jet Airways and Qatar Airways. According to the airline’s website, he has held several leadership roles spanning global operations in fast-paced, consumer-focused businesses.

Having worked both in India and overseas, Iyer has driven revenue growth while contributing to improved profitability and margins.

Also Read: Who Is Vikram Salgaocar? Mukesh Ambani’s Nephew, Dhirubhai Ambani’s Favourite Grandchild – Videos Of Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant Attending Grand Wedding Go Viral

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
