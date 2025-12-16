LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho's Rise And India's Newest Billionaire CEO

Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

Vidit Aatrey, IIT Delhi alumnus and Meesho co-founder, becomes India’s newest billionaire as the company’s shares surge over 74% post-IPO. Meesho’s social commerce model empowers small sellers, attracting top investors and driving strong growth.

Vidit Aatrey, IIT Delhi alumnus and Meesho co-founder, becomes India’s newest billionaire. (Photo: X/@viditaatrey)
Vidit Aatrey, IIT Delhi alumnus and Meesho co-founder, becomes India’s newest billionaire. (Photo: X/@viditaatrey)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 16, 2025 20:29:10 IST

Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

Vidit Aatrey, the co-founder and CEO of social commerce giant Meesho, has joined the elite list of billionaires. The accomplishment comes as the company’s stock touched an all-time high as Meesho is on a meteoric rise in the digital commerce space in India.

Aatrey’s Wealth Ascends to Billionaire Territory 

Meesho shares touched a daily high of Rs 193.50 on the BSE, beating their listing price of Rs 111 a share.Meesho promoter Aatrey now holds a shareholding of 47.25 crore shares in Meesho, translating a company stake of 11.1% into a valuation of approximately Rs 9,142 crore, exceeding $1 billion.

A total of Rs. 5,421.20 crore was mobilized by the company through its initial public offering (IPO), of which Rs. 4,250 crore was from a fresh issue of shares of 38.28 crore, while an offer-for-sale of shares amounting to Rs. 10.55 crore by existing investors

From IIT Delhi to Entrepreneurial Success

Vidit Aatrey, an Electrical Engineer from IIT Delhi, founded Meesho in 2015 with Sanjeev Barnwal. Prior to Meesho, Vidit has worked at ITC Ltd and InMobi. Vidit is currently the Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Meesho, leading the company’s overall direction and strategy.

He has achieved many accomplishments in his entrepreneurial venture that has placed him in many prestigious rankings like Forbes Asia 30 Under 30, Forbes India 30 Under 30 in 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 35 Under 35 in 2019, and Fortune India 40 Under 40 in 2021 and 2025.

The Meesho Growth Story: From Fashnear to Social Commerce Leader

Meesho originally started off as a hyper-local fashion delivery service called “Fashnear”, but it had a pivot based on the fact that it understood the importance of choice over the time it takes for the product to arrive. Meesho founders understood that homemakers in states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh used WhatsApp boutiques to sell goods.

The product was later renamed to Meesho, which stands for “Meri Shop” because of its focus on empowering small vendors, mostly women, to create their own e-commerce businesses.

Presence of Strong Investors and Market Support/Strength

Meesho has been able to attract star investors like Meta, SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, Naspers, and Elevation Capital. Its IPO was strongly debuted at a premium of 46% over the issue price and is still rallying with its stock performing spectacularly well.

As stated by Utsav Verma, the Head of Research at Choice Institutional Equities, the company is currently trading above its upper IPO band by around 71% and is in its high growth stage, projecting a revenue growth of 31% from FY25 to FY28E.

Billionaire CEO Leading India’s Social Commerce Revolution

Vidit Aatrey’s path from IIT Delhi to becoming the CEO at Meesho has a lot of learning and insight into the digital economy in India. With Meesho going from strength to strength, scaling operations and increasing monetization, Vidit Aatrey’s stint at the helm has made him one of the most important players in the social commerce space in India.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 8:29 PM IST
Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

