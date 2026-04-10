Who Will Replace Nandan Reddy As Co-Founder Of Swiggy Calls It Quits? Online Food Platform Announces Major Board Reshuffle

SWIGGY BOARD RESHUFFLE: Nandan Reddy, a co-founder of Swiggy, has resigned from the firm and will leave the food and grocery delivery platform immediately to pursue independent ventures, stated the company in its exchange filings on Friday. Meanwhile, the other co-founder of Swiggy, Phani Kishan and Group CFO Rahul Bothra, who is also the Chief Growth Officer, have been appointed as Executive Directors from June 1 onwards.

The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Renan De Castro Alves Pinto from Prosus Ventures as a Nominee Director. All the appointments are subject to necessary shareholder approvals.

Reddy in the early stages along with co-founder Srihasha Majety played a significant role in establishing the operations of Swiggy. He had served in several positions in Swiggy and most recently headed the Swiggy Crew. Post his resignation, CEO Kapoor will take up the responsibility of managing the Crew at Swiggy.

“Having been a pivotal partner and visionary through Swiggy’s journey from its inception in one neighborhood in Bengaluru to scaling up to become a national platform serving millions, Nandan’s unswerving dedication to our culture, innovation, and consumer experience is core to our DNA. Although he will not be around us every day, I am excited for the effect his future projects will have,” said Majety.

Who will replace Nandan Reddy?

It is not yet known who will replace Nandan Reddy. NewsX will keep you posted. A significant point to consider is that Reddy is the most recent co-founder to exit the firm. Along with Reddy and Majety, Rahul Jaimini started the firm; however, Jaimini left the business in 2020 to launch his own firm, Pesto Tech.

What is Swiggy’s stock price today?

The stock ended up by 1.14 percent at Rs 275 each on Friday. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed by 1.16 percent. In intraday trading, the stock gained as much as 3.25 percent to Rs 280.75 per share.

Over the previous 12 months, it has decreased by 19.06 percent and 28.80 percent so far this year.

Of the 28 analysts who cover the stock, 23 have a ‘buy’ recommendation, three recommend a ‘hold’ rating, and two recommend a ‘sell.’ According to Bloomberg information, the average one-year.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Rate Today (10 April 2026): Gold Slips to Rs 1.52 Lakh, Silver Falls to Rs 2.42 Lakh on MCX Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Jitters; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai