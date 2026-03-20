Why Is Goldman Sachs Planning Job Cuts In April? Renowned Wall Street Bank Replaces Annual Culling With Layoffs Over Several Months

Goldman Sachs Layoffs: Goldman Sachs is gearing up to cut a handful of underperforming staff in April, according to someone who knows what’s going on.

Unlike their usual spring layoffs, what they call “strategic resource assessment” isn’t a big annual sweep, which typically affects about 1% to 3% of the workforce.

Goldman Sachs Plans April Layoffs

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs shrugged off concerns, saying that routine headcount management is just part of life for any public company.

The bank keeps an eye on performance and talent all the time, across every division.

Goldman’s push into artificial intelligence is making waves, too. The company warned that as it adopts more AI, another round of layoffs could hit in 2026. Business Insider first reported plans for these next cuts, quoting several insiders.

Wall Street Shake-Up

Lately, big firms in corporate America have been cutting jobs and streamlining their operations as AI tools pick up steam. Morgan Stanley, for example, recently let go of about 2,500 people, around 3% of its workforce, across all divisions.

Goldman Sachs usually trims jobs once a year, often letting go of the bottom 5% of its global staff, sometimes thousands. This year, though, they’re skipping the big spring “Strategic Resource Assessment.”

Instead, they’ll do smaller rounds of layoffs over the next few months, starting in April and continuing through the summer.

This new approach gives managers more flexibility; they don’t have to wait for the annual review to make changes. The layoffs will reach across all divisions, from investment banking to wealth management, but will probably involve fewer people than last year. Previously, cuts affected up to 2,300 employees.

Smaller Cuts Now, Bigger AI Impact Ahead

Goldman’s official response stayed vague. The spokesperson repeated that steady headcount management is standard, and they’re always evaluating performance. But they didn’t go into detail about targets or numbers.

One thing is clear: the cuts aren’t tied to the firm’s “One Goldman Sachs” strategy, which they rolled out last October to bring their businesses closer together and ramp up efficiency with AI.

In their most recent earnings report, Goldman boasted over $58 billion in revenue for 2025, up 9% from the previous year.

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