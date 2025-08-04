Why Is India Turning Its Back On Russian Oil? IOC Buys 7 Million Barrels From US And Mideast

India’s top refiner replaces Russian crude oil with US, Canadian, and Abu Dhabi oil amid trade sanctions and tighter discounts.

Global oil trade dynamics are changing as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the major refiner in India, has bought 7 million barrels of crude oil from the United States, Canada, and the Middle East for their September delivery.

The move follows a walkout in Russian oil imports amid reduction in prices and rising geopolitical pressure, with renewed sanctions of US and EU.

IOC’s Purchase Marks Strategic Diversification

4.5 million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude, 500,000 barrels of Canada’s Western Canadian Select (WCS), and 2 million barrels of Das crude from Abu Dhabi is acquired by IOC, according to some of the trade sources. The tender shuts last Friday, with confirmed supplies from companies.

This spot market purchase is knowingly bigger than usual purchases of IOC. This marks a prominent shift as India has been the major buyer of seaborne Russian crude since 2022.

Geopolitical Pressures Influence Import Pattern

The shift follows continuous warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil. New sanctions by the European Union are also affecting the Russian energy sector.

As a result, numerous Indian state refiners, including IOC, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Mangalore Refinery, have not placed new orders for Russian crude in current weeks.

The arbitrage window for US crude shipments to Asia has unlocked wider due to falling freight rates and altering demand patterns, making US grades more competitive in Indian tenders.

India’s Energy Security Amid Sanctions Risk

India is the world’s third-largest oil importer, and any change in its sourcing strategy has a quantifiable impact on global crude flows. While officials maintain that long-term Russian oil consumptions remain under review, these tender highlights how Indian refiners are adjusting procurement to balance energy needs, pricing, and geopolitical risks.

As India continues to direct supply chain constraints and diplomatic pressures, its oil import strategy is likely to remain dynamic into Q4 2025.

