Home > Business > Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? Investors Lose Over ₹8 Lakh Crore In Minutes — Sensex & Nifty In Red As Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market tumbles as Sensex and Nifty plunge amid US–Israel–Iran tensions. Crude surges, rupee weakens past 91, FIIs sell aggressively. Investors lose ₹8 lakh crore, volatility spikes across sectors.

Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 2, 2026 10:27:10 IST

Stock Market Today: Indian Indices Tumble Amid West Asia Tensions

Sensex opened 2,743 points (3.34%) lower at 78,543.73, later paring losses to trade 984 points down at 80,303. The Nifty 50 hit an intraday low of 24,645 (−500 points, >2%), trading 271 points lower at 24,908. Investors lost over ₹8 lakh crore in minutes as BSE-listed firms’ market capitalization dropped to ₹455 lakh crore from ₹463.50 lakh crore.

So, hold onto your charts, traders-geopolitical risk isn’t a footnote anymore, it’s the headline. Escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran have flipped market sentiment into full risk‑off mode, dragging Indian indices sharply lower. Oil prices are rocketing toward multi‑month highs as threats to supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz loom large, with Brent crude jumping over 7% amid disruptions and closures. Tankers are dropping anchor and rerouting as safety concerns rise, squeezing global energy flows.

That surge in oil is a double whammy for India: fatter import bills, rising inflationary pressure, and a weaker rupee-each one eroding equity enthusiasm. Gold, meanwhile, is gleaming as a classic safe haven, proving how fear can outweigh fundamentals in turbulent times.

So what’s your next move? Will you side with charts or missiles today? With crude dictating input costs, foreign investors turning cautious, and sectors like aviation, defence, and energy under the spotlight, volatility is your new co‑trader. Stay nimble-or the markets will make you feel it.

Stock Market Today Snapshot

  • Sensex opened 2,743 points (3.34%) lower at 78,543.73, pared losses to trade 984 points down at 80,303.
  • Nifty 50 hit an intraday low of 24,645 (-500 points, >2%), trading 271 points lower at 24,908.
  • Investors lost over ₹8 lakh crore in minutes as BSE-listed firms’ market capitalization dropped to ₹455 lakh crore from ₹463.50 lakh crore.

Why Is Stock Market Falling Today?

Crude Chaos: Oil Rockets to Multi-Month Highs

Crude oil prices increase to their highest levels in several months because the Strait of Hormuz area faces supply chain interruptions, which lead to Brent crude reaching above 82 dollars and WTI reaching 75 dollars. The shipping companies change their operational paths because worldwide energy distribution decreases, and India prepares for increased import expenses, which will lead to higher inflation rates and increased aviation fuel prices. The market shows extreme price movements as energy companies face potential huge profit or loss situations throughout the trading process.

Rupee Slides: Crosses 91/USD Barrier

The Indian rupee tumbles 28 paise to 91.26 amid Middle East tension and spiking crude. Importers groan through their difficulties while exporters experience their own worries, and businesses suffer from reduced profit margins. Traders expect RBI to implement market stabilization measures before the currency reaches its lowest value throughout history because the currency suffers from market pressure.

FIIs Back on the Sell Button

Foreign investors resume aggressive exits from the market because they sold shares worth 11,002 crores during February, which marks their eighth consecutive month of selling stock. The combination of West Asia unrest, crude surge, and rupee weakness keeps FIIs cautious. Indian equities face market pressure while traders are caught between two opposing strategies: maintain their positions, or prepare for market fluctuations, which will lead to their eventual collapse.

RED ALERT: US–Iran War Jitters Shake Markets

The US–Iran conflict creates political instability, which prompts traders to react. The trading market evaluates all news because Iran launched missiles after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died, and US officials issued severe warnings about military actions. The global atmosphere becomes more unpredictable, which leads to traders observing Dalal Street because political events now dominate market developments.

(With inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 10:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS