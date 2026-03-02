LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei keir starmer Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran crude oil surge Abhishek Sharma Abu Dhabi ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

Stock Market Today: Indian markets open sharply lower amid US–Israel–Iran tensions, soaring oil and gold prices. Sensex and Nifty drop, rupee weakens, and traders brace for volatility across energy, defence, and global cues.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 2, 2026 09:26:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

Stock Market Today: 

Hold onto your charts, traders! The United States, Israel, and Iran are playing a high‑stakes game, and global markets are feeling the heat. Crude oil is rocketing, gold is shining brighter, and every headline feels like a market indicator. The Strait of Hormuz could become the next hotspot, and any disruption might push oil prices even higher-bad news for India’s import bill and even worse for equity sentiment. Expect Asian and Indian markets to open on a shaky note, with volatility and selling pressure lurking.

So, what will guide your trades today: charts… or missiles?

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (26 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    • Sensex down 6,172.19 points, down 7.59%, at 75,115.00
    • Nifty down 844.35 points, down 3.35%, at 24,334.30
    • Indian markets open weak amid global uncertainty

    Sensex and Nifty opened sharply lower, reflecting global market weakness and geopolitical tensions. Traders brace for volatility as Indian benchmarks start the day in the red, signaling cautious market sentiment.

      Stock Market Opening Bell

      • Sensex: 80,217.38, down 1,069.80 points (−1.32%)
      • Nifty: 24,854.45, down 324.20 points (−1.29%)

      Markets kick off Monday on a jittery note amid US–Israel–Iran tensions. Surging oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty are spooking investors, triggering a cautious start and heavy selling across sectors, with traders bracing for a volatile session.

        Currency Check: Indian Rupee

        • Indian rupee opens weak at 91.25 per USD
        • Decline of 28 paise versus Friday’s close of 90.97
        • Weakness reflects global uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions
        • Dollar strengthens as investors seek safe-haven assets
        • Rupee movement likely to influence importers, exporters, and forex-sensitive sectors

          Stocks To Watch Today

                  Energy, OMCs, Aviation & Defence In Focus

                  • Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): In focus due to crude price spike; margin pressure likely.
                  • Airline stocks: May face cost pressure from rising ATF prices.
                  • Defence stocks: Expected to see momentum amid geopolitical developments.
                  • GAIL India: Plans 178.2 MW wind project in Maharashtra with ₹1,736 crore investment. Commissioning targeted within 24 months. Deepak Gupta takes charge as CMD.
                  • Bharat Electronics Limited: Declared interim dividend of ₹1.95 per share for FY26.

                  Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: OMCs, Defence, Aurobindo Pharma, GAIL India, Lupin, NCC, HG Infra, Niva Bupa, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors In Focus Amid Geopolitical Crisis On 2 Februray

                  Commodity & Currency In Stock Market Today: Dollar Up, Euro Down, Oil Surges, Gold Soars Amid US–Israel–Iran Tensions

                  Currency Movements

                  • Dollar gains as investors seek safety amid US–Israel strikes on Iran.

                  • Euro slides 0.3% to $1.1781; Swiss franc rises 0.2% to 0.7674, hitting strongest level since 2015.

                  • Yen initially rises but weakens slightly to 156.32 per dollar due to Japan’s high oil imports.

                  • Sterling and Australian dollar fall over 0.5%; China’s yuan down 0.2% in offshore trade, affected by Iranian oil supply concerns.

                  Oil Prices

                  • Brent crude jumps 7.5% to $78.34 per barrel.

                  • US crude rises 7.3% to $71.88 per barrel.

                  • Surge driven by Middle East military conflict; supply risk triggers volatility.

                  Gold & Safe-Haven Assets

                  • Spot gold up 1% at $5,329.39/oz; intraday high of 2%.

                  • US gold futures climb 1.8% to $5,342.80/oz.

                  • Investors flock to gold as safe-haven amid geopolitical uncertainty.

                  US Stock Market Signals Turn Weak: Wall Street Under Own Missile 

                  The U.S. stock market experienced a substantial decline on Sunday as international political conflicts shifted the market from positive investor sentiment to apprehensive trading behavior within just a few hours. Dow futures decreased by more than 1 percent, while Nasdaq futures fell by approximately 0.92 percent and S&P 500 futures declined by nearly 0.43 percent. The market charts that once directed trading activities have now shifted to reacting to news headlines instead.

                  Read More: What Will Happen In The Stock Market Today? US–Israel–Iran War, Oil & Gold Up, Shares Down – Missiles In the Sky, Expected Meltdown For Dalal Street

                  Stock Market On Friday Before The War Situation

                  Sensex Stumbles, Nifty Dips Below 25,200

                  Dalal Street experienced a difficult day on Friday as the Sensex dropped 961 points to 81,287, and Nifty fell to 25,178 after crossing the 25,200 mark, due to losses in the auto, FMCG, metal, banking, and realty sectors. Midcap and smallcap indices suffered losses of 1% each. Investors showed signs of nervousness while observing market screens, as global market conditions remained weak and geopolitical tensions continued to rise.

                  Nifty faced pressure from Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Airtel, M&M, HDFC Life, and Sun Pharma, while Trent, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Apollo Hospitals tried to defend their positions. The IT, media, and consumer durables sectors show that every market dip creates new investment opportunities.

                  Dubai Exchange Stock Market Closed Today

                  First published on: Mar 2, 2026 9:23 AM IST
                  ——————————————–
                  Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                  ————————————————–

                  Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

                  Tags: crude oil surgeDalal Streetenergy stocksGold pricesmarket-volatilityniftyopening bellrupee weaknesssensexstock market todayUS Israel Iran tensions

                  RELATED News

                  GIFT Nifty Down By Over 100 Points, Asian Markets Slip, US Futures Slide, Crude Jumps 13%, Gold, Silver Surge Amid Iran-Israel-US War – How Will Sensex, Nifty Open Today?

                  Will Dubai, Abu Dhabi Stock Markets Open Today Amid US‑Israel‑Iran Conflict? Everything You Should Know

                  What Will Happen In The Stock Market Today? US–Israel–Iran War, Oil & Gold Up, Shares Down — Missiles In the Sky, Expected Meltdown For Dalal Street

                  Gold Rates, March 2: What To Expect Tomorrow Amid Middle East Crisis After Iran’s Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike | Check Latest Prices In India

                  Gold Rate Today, Feb 28: How US-Iran War Could Impact Gold-Silver Prices In India? Check City-Wise Latest Rate

                  LATEST NEWS

                  Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

                  Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

                  ‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

                  IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Three Straight Semi-Final Meetings – What India vs England Head-to-Head Looks Like

                  Happy Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

                  Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

                  Israel Bombs Hezbollah Strongholds In Beirut Lebanon Hours After Rocket Attack, Ceasefire Shattered After Killing Of Ali Khamenei – Middle East On Brink

                  Was The Cyprus Blast Near UK’s RAF Akrotiri Base Caused By Iranian Drones? ‘Security Threat’ Declared: Reports

                  UK PM Keir Starmer Allows US To Use British Bases For Defensive Strikes Against Iran, Describes The Situation As ‘Clearly Dangerous’

                  19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Is There A Season 2 Of The Video? Everything You Should Know

                  Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

                  Follow Us

                  Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

                  NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                  TOP CATEGORIES

                  QUICK LINKS

                  Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

                  Follow Us

                  Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

                  NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                  TOP CATEGORIES

                  Group Websites

                  Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold
                  Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold
                  Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold
                  Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

                  QUICK LINKS