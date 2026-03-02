Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

Stock Market Today:
Hold onto your charts, traders! The United States, Israel, and Iran are playing a high‑stakes game, and global markets are feeling the heat. Crude oil is rocketing, gold is shining brighter, and every headline feels like a market indicator. The Strait of Hormuz could become the next hotspot, and any disruption might push oil prices even higher-bad news for India’s import bill and even worse for equity sentiment. Expect Asian and Indian markets to open on a shaky note, with volatility and selling pressure lurking.
So, what will guide your trades today: charts… or missiles?
Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (26 February, 2026)
Pre-Opening Market
- Sensex down 6,172.19 points, down 7.59%, at 75,115.00
- Nifty down 844.35 points, down 3.35%, at 24,334.30
- Indian markets open weak amid global uncertainty
Sensex and Nifty opened sharply lower, reflecting global market weakness and geopolitical tensions. Traders brace for volatility as Indian benchmarks start the day in the red, signaling cautious market sentiment.
Stock Market Opening Bell
- Sensex: 80,217.38, down 1,069.80 points (−1.32%)
- Nifty: 24,854.45, down 324.20 points (−1.29%)
Markets kick off Monday on a jittery note amid US–Israel–Iran tensions. Surging oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty are spooking investors, triggering a cautious start and heavy selling across sectors, with traders bracing for a volatile session.
Currency Check: Indian Rupee
- Indian rupee opens weak at 91.25 per USD
- Decline of 28 paise versus Friday’s close of 90.97
- Weakness reflects global uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions
- Dollar strengthens as investors seek safe-haven assets
- Rupee movement likely to influence importers, exporters, and forex-sensitive sectors
Stocks To Watch Today
Energy, OMCs, Aviation & Defence In Focus
- Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): In focus due to crude price spike; margin pressure likely.
- Airline stocks: May face cost pressure from rising ATF prices.
- Defence stocks: Expected to see momentum amid geopolitical developments.
- GAIL India: Plans 178.2 MW wind project in Maharashtra with ₹1,736 crore investment. Commissioning targeted within 24 months. Deepak Gupta takes charge as CMD.
- Bharat Electronics Limited: Declared interim dividend of ₹1.95 per share for FY26.
Commodity & Currency In Stock Market Today: Dollar Up, Euro Down, Oil Surges, Gold Soars Amid US–Israel–Iran Tensions
Currency Movements
-
Dollar gains as investors seek safety amid US–Israel strikes on Iran.
-
Euro slides 0.3% to $1.1781; Swiss franc rises 0.2% to 0.7674, hitting strongest level since 2015.
-
Yen initially rises but weakens slightly to 156.32 per dollar due to Japan’s high oil imports.
-
Sterling and Australian dollar fall over 0.5%; China’s yuan down 0.2% in offshore trade, affected by Iranian oil supply concerns.
Oil Prices
-
Brent crude jumps 7.5% to $78.34 per barrel.
-
US crude rises 7.3% to $71.88 per barrel.
-
Surge driven by Middle East military conflict; supply risk triggers volatility.
Gold & Safe-Haven Assets
-
Spot gold up 1% at $5,329.39/oz; intraday high of 2%.
-
US gold futures climb 1.8% to $5,342.80/oz.
-
Investors flock to gold as safe-haven amid geopolitical uncertainty.
US Stock Market Signals Turn Weak: Wall Street Under Own Missile
The U.S. stock market experienced a substantial decline on Sunday as international political conflicts shifted the market from positive investor sentiment to apprehensive trading behavior within just a few hours. Dow futures decreased by more than 1 percent, while Nasdaq futures fell by approximately 0.92 percent and S&P 500 futures declined by nearly 0.43 percent. The market charts that once directed trading activities have now shifted to reacting to news headlines instead.
Stock Market On Friday Before The War Situation
Sensex Stumbles, Nifty Dips Below 25,200
Dalal Street experienced a difficult day on Friday as the Sensex dropped 961 points to 81,287, and Nifty fell to 25,178 after crossing the 25,200 mark, due to losses in the auto, FMCG, metal, banking, and realty sectors. Midcap and smallcap indices suffered losses of 1% each. Investors showed signs of nervousness while observing market screens, as global market conditions remained weak and geopolitical tensions continued to rise.
Nifty faced pressure from Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Airtel, M&M, HDFC Life, and Sun Pharma, while Trent, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Apollo Hospitals tried to defend their positions. The IT, media, and consumer durables sectors show that every market dip creates new investment opportunities.
Dubai Exchange Stock Market Closed Today
UAE shuts Dubai, Abu Dhabi stock markets. The country’s stock markets will be closed on Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, amid the ongoing tension in the Middle East: Gulf News
— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026
