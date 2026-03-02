Stock Market Today: RED ALERT On Dalal Street Amid Sirens And Missiles — Sensex 1,000 Down, Nifty Below 25,000 As US–Israel–Iran Tensions Spike Oil & Gold

Stock Market Today:

Hold onto your charts, traders! The United States, Israel, and Iran are playing a high‑stakes game, and global markets are feeling the heat. Crude oil is rocketing, gold is shining brighter, and every headline feels like a market indicator. The Strait of Hormuz could become the next hotspot, and any disruption might push oil prices even higher-bad news for India’s import bill and even worse for equity sentiment. Expect Asian and Indian markets to open on a shaky note, with volatility and selling pressure lurking.

So, what will guide your trades today: charts… or missiles?