Stocks To Watch Today: OMCs, Defence, Aurobindo Pharma, GAIL India, Lupin, NCC, HG Infra, Niva Bupa, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors In Focus Amid Geopolitical Crisis On 2 Februray

Stocks To Watch Today

The Indian stock market steps into Monday, March 2, 2026, with curiosity mixed with caution as traders wake up to a world where geopolitics is louder than price action. Escalating tensions between United States, Israel, and Iran have turned global screens from green to nervous red, after reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in weekend strikes and Donald Trump signaled continued military action. Counterstrikes across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain have pushed oil higher and certainty lower.

For traders, the real question is no longer just where is support?-but what is the next headline? As GIFT Nifty hints at a gap-down start, Dalal Street opens with one suspenseful theme: will charts guide the market today, or will global tensions rewrite the trend before the first candle even settles?

Global & Macro Triggers

Risk-off sentiment likely as tensions escalate between US, Israel, and Iran.

Crude oil prices surge sharply; volatility expected across global markets.

GIFT Nifty indicates a gap-down start for Indian equities.

Energy, OMCs, Aviation & Defence

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs): In focus due to crude price spike; margin pressure likely.

Airline stocks: May face cost pressure from rising ATF prices.

Defence stocks: Expected to see momentum amid geopolitical developments.

GAIL India: Plans 178.2 MW wind project in Maharashtra with ₹1,736 crore investment. Commissioning targeted within 24 months. Deepak Gupta takes charge as CMD.

Bharat Electronics Limited: Declared interim dividend of ₹1.95 per share for FY26.

Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma: USFDA inspected Eugia Pharma’s Telangana facility; four observations issued.

Lupin Limited: Subsidiary Nanomi BV acquisition of VISUfarma BV expected to close by April 2026.

Infrastructure, EPC & Construction

NCC Limited: Telangana High Court stayed NHAI debarment order. Secured ₹326 crore water division order.

HG Infra Engineering: Received ₹1,582 crore HAM road project from NHAI (Odisha).

Real Estate

Brigade Enterprises: Launched Brigade Stellaris residential project in Chennai (GDV ₹1,700 crore).

Banking & Financial Services

Central Bank of India: Partnered with Canara Robeco for mutual fund distribution.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: IRDAI issued Show Cause Notice; no operational impact currently.

Specialty Chemicals

Anupam Rasayan India: Completed acquisition of Jayhawk Fine Chemicals for ~$150 million.

Electrical Equipment

Quality Power Electrical Equipments: Secured domestic orders worth ₹34 crore for HVDC reactors.

Automobile Sector – Monthly Sales (February YoY)

Maruti Suzuki India: Total sales up 7.3%; exports jump 56.5%.

Hyundai Motor India: Highest-ever February sales; total up 12.6%.

Hero MotoCorp: Total sales surge 43.8%.

Eicher Motors: Total sales rise 11% (Royal Enfield segment mixed).

Tata Motors: Strong growth across CV, PV, and EV segments.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Total sales up 18%; tractor sales strong.

TVS Motor Company: Total sales jump 31%; EV growth strong.

Escorts Kubota: Tractor sales up 20%.

VST Tillers Tractors: Sales rise 36%.

SML Isuzu: Sales increase 17%.

Telecom & Technology

Bharti Airtel: Collaboration with Google for RCS messaging and spam protection.

Coal & Mining

Bharat Coking Coal Limited: Flat production; offtake declines sharply.

Bulk Deals & Institutional Activity

Vishal Mega Mart: Promoter stake sale; buying interest from HDFC Mutual Fund and Singapore-based investors.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health: Multiple institutional trades reported.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: Stake bought by BNP Paribas.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Institutional accumulation seen.

Listings & Corporate Actions

Mainboard Listings: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Shree Ram Twistex

SME Listings: Kiaasa Retail, Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab

Ex-Date / Corporate Actions: Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust – Ex-Income Distribution, HealthCare Global Enterprises – Ex-Rights, Varvee Global – Stock Split

F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital

