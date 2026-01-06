Why Is the Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Slide As Tariff Fears, Heavyweight Stocks And Earnings Caution Rattle Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: From the viewpoint of a trader, Tuesday, January 6, was a perfect example of how abruptly the mood can change on Dalal Street. Even though there were positive global signals, profit booking got the upper hand right at the beginning of the day.

The Sensex fell by more than 500 points to an intraday low of 84,900, and the Nifty 50 slipped below the 26,130 level, unmistakable indications that the bears were dominating. Adding to the pain was broad-based selling, with midcap and smallcap segments also losing about 0.5 percent each. Market capitalisation shrank by almost ₹2 lakh crore in just one day, flashing a warning signal for short-term traders. Although Asian markets were strong, domestic pressure was so intense that it completely overruled global optimism, forcing traders to cut risk and respect the downside.

Why is the stock market falling today?

1) Trump's Tariff Threats Add Fresh Volatility To Already Jittery Indian Markets The uncertainty has been piled up by US President Donald Trump, who has issued a new warning on tariffs against India pertaining to its Russian oil imports, and the markets are listening with anxiety. Trump, during a press conference on January 5, indirectly hinted at tariff increases if India is unwilling to "cooperate," which immediately unsettled traders.

This is happening in parallel with ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela, forming a perfect storm for Indian markets that are already nervous. For investors, this is not merely policy repositioning, but pressure with real consequences. Trump has previously used tariff threats as a bargaining tool, and once again, markets appear caught in the middle. Until the US President clearly outlines his demands, market volatility is likely to persist, raising difficult questions about the use of tariff power to influence global markets. 2) Heavyweights Hit The Brakes: Reliance, HDFC Bank Pull Markets Lower The titans of the index are taking a breather. Reliance Industries dropped nearly 5% amid concerns linked to the US-Venezuela developments, while HDFC Bank slipped over 2% following its third-quarter update. Together, the two blue-chip stocks dragged the indices lower, once again reminding the market who truly dictates the tempo. 3) Earnings Season: Wait, Watch, Worry Investors are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of Q3FY26 results, which are just around the corner. Some figures are coming out on January 6, but major players such as DMart, TCS, and HCL Tech are the true catalysts. The market remains cautiously optimistic after witnessing weak earnings since the latter half of 2024. Through the perspective of a trader, the communication is unequivocal: cautiousness is the ruler. Volatility will take over the scene until global policy uncertainties are resolved, big-name shares become less fluctuating, and profits provide a clear view. At the moment, the trading on Dalal Street is dictated by fears rather than the actual figures, thereby compelling traders to be quick, secure their funds, and be in line with the market's direction. (With Inputs) Also Read: Reliance Share Price Falls 4% Amid US-Venezuela Oil Crisis Tensions, Denies 2.2