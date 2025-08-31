LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Shah Rukh Khan’s 25 Crore Car Collection Is More Dramatic Than Most Bollywood Plots

Shah Rukh Khan’s INR 25 crore car gathering reflects his taste for luxury, performance, and position. From a ₹12 crore Bugatti Veyron to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, his swift represents achievement, independence, and cinema-like performance, identical to his fabulous Bollywood career.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 31, 2025 19:10:00 IST

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is not just the “King of Bollywood”, he’s also the unquestionable king of luxury cars. Recognized for his exaggerated screen presence and blockbuster performances one after another, SRK’s garage is a copy of his taste for power, performance, and prestige. After a ₹12 crore Bugatti Veyron to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and a revolutionary BMW i8, his car collection challenges those of international A-listers.

The crown jewel? His Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest cars worldwide. Padding nearly 1,000 horsepower and proficient of striking 400 km/h, the Veyron is more than just a supercar, it’s a status symbol, occasional even amongst billionaires.

Then there’s the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a ₹10 crore SUV modified with customised interiors and his signature “555” number plate. SRK allegedly added the Cullinan to his fleet subsequent to the success of Pathaan, turning heads with its Arctic White texture and dark chrome accents. The Black Badge variant also contains extra power, luxurious dashes like a gleam ceiling, and is often seen as a collector’s desired.

On the more sustainable sideways of the spectrum sits the BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid worth ₹2–2.6 crore. With its sci-fi aesthetics and eco-conscious engineering, the i8 echoes an altogether different side of Khan, revolutionary, competent, yet definitely stylish.

Each car reflects a story, of success, motivation, and individuality. Whether it’s to reward a box office crash or just indulge a passion for machines, Shah Rukh Khan’s garage is as glittering as his film career. And with fans perceiving every new addition, one thing is for sure: when SRK rolls up, it’s never ordinary, it’s cinema on wheels.

