Home > Business > Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!

Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!

Sri Lotus Developers IPO was oversubscribed 69.14x, with allotment finalized. Investors can check their status online ahead of the listing on August 6. The IPO attracted strong demand across all categories, reflecting investor confidence.

Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 4, 2025 15:49:00 IST

The allotment status for the highly anticipated ₹792 crore IPO of Sri Lotus Developers Ltd has been finalized today, August 4, 2025. The issue, which opened on July 30 and closed on August 1, was oversubscribed 69.14 times, indicating strong demand across institutional, non-institutional, and retail investor categories.
Here’s how applicants can check whether they have received share allotments ahead of the listing on NSE and BSE on August 6.
IPO Snapshot and Subscription Details
Issue Size: ₹7,920 million (₹792 crore)
Price Band: ₹140–₹150 per share
Lot Size: 100 shares (₹14,000 minimum investment)
Consolidated Bid Details
o Total Subscription: 69.14x
o Qualified Institutional Bidders: 163.90x
o Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 57.71x
o Retail Individual Investors: 20.28x
o Retail Investors (Employees): 19.84x
What Happens Next?
Refund Initiation: August 5
Demat Share Credit: August 5
Listing Date: August 6, 2025
How to Check Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status
(A) Check Application Status on NSE
  • Visit the official NSE website for allotment status
  • Click on “Equity & IPO bid details”
  • Select the symbol “Sri Lotus Developers”
  • Enter your PAN Number and Application Number
  • Submit to view your allotment result
(B) Check Application Status on BSE
  • Visit the BSE website
  • Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type
  • Choose Sri Lotus Developers from the list
  • Enter PAN Number or Application Number
  • Complete captcha and click Search
Sri Lotus Developers are known for high-end redevelopment projects in Mumbai, attracted strong interest due to its robust financials and premium positioning in the luxury real estate segment. Investors now await the listing performance amid ongoing optimism in the sector.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Investors should refer to the official prospectus and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!

Tags: iponew ipo

RELATED News

Motilal Oswal Predicts Strong Earnings Comeback: Nifty EPS To Jump 10% In FY26 On Better Macro Trends
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
ITC Lights Up Q1: Profit Climbs To Rs 5,244 Cr, Agri And Cigarettes Spark Revenue Boom
Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”
BD Industries IPO Allotment Out — Did You Get Lucky?

LATEST NEWS

Down to the Wire! India Clinches Its Narrowest Test Win Ever
Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Insane Bond She Shares With Sandra Bullock: I Can Tease Her, And She Teases Me
When Does Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Finally Launch in India? Here’s What You Need to Know
Cambodia and Thailand Hold Talks in Malaysia as Fragile Ceasefire Holds – What We Know
India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2
Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
“Biggest Miscalculation of 50 Years”: US President Donald Trump Axes Top Jobs Official After Disastrous Report
Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!
Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!
Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!
Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?