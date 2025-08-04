Wondering If You Got Sri Lotus Developers IPO Shares? Check Your Allotment Status!

The allotment status for the highly anticipated ₹792 crore IPO of Sri Lotus Developers Ltd has been finalized today, August 4, 2025. The issue, which opened on July 30 and closed on August 1, was oversubscribed 69.14 times, indicating strong demand across institutional, non-institutional, and retail investor categories.

Here’s how applicants can check whether they have received share allotments ahead of the listing on NSE and BSE on August 6.

IPO Snapshot and Subscription Details

• Issue Size: ₹7,920 million (₹792 crore)

• Price Band: ₹140–₹150 per share

• Lot Size: 100 shares (₹14,000 minimum investment)

Consolidated Bid Details

o Total Subscription: 69.14x

o Qualified Institutional Bidders: 163.90x

o Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 57.71x

o Retail Individual Investors: 20.28x

o Retail Investors (Employees): 19.84x

What Happens Next?

• Refund Initiation: August 5

• Demat Share Credit: August 5

• Listing Date: August 6, 2025

How to Check Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status

(A) Check Application Status on NSE

Visit the official NSE website for allotment status

Click on “Equity & IPO bid details”

Select the symbol “Sri Lotus Developers”

Enter your PAN Number and Application Number

Submit to view your allotment result

(B) Check Application Status on BSE

Visit the BSE website

Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type

Choose Sri Lotus Developers from the list

Enter PAN Number or Application Number

Complete captcha and click Search

Sri Lotus Developers are known for high-end redevelopment projects in Mumbai, attracted strong interest due to its robust financials and premium positioning in the luxury real estate segment. Investors now await the listing performance amid ongoing optimism in the sector.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Investors should refer to the official prospectus and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

