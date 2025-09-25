LIVE TV
Home > Education > AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has recently released the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results today, on September 25, 2025. Candidates can now check the  AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on their official website aaccc.gov.in using roll number and password.

AACCC releases AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results. (Representative Image: Official Website)
AACCC releases AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 25, 2025 15:28:54 IST

AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has recently released the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results today, on September 25, 2025. Candidates can now check the  AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on their official website aaccc.gov.in using roll number and password. 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates allotted seats under the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment results must report to their respective colleges from September 26 to October 3, 2025. The AYUSH NEET UG 2025 consists of courses like Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy programmes at government, government-aided, national institutes, central universities and deemed universities.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Overview 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

aaccc.gov.in

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Programmes 

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Other AYUSH courses 

Round 2 seat allotment result date 

September 25, 2025

Nature 

Provisional 

Login credentials 

Roll Number

Password

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Documents Required 

Candidates can carry the following documents during the admission for AYUSH NEET UG. 

  • Provisional Allotment Letter
  • NEET UG Admit Card
  • Score Card
  • Birth Certificate
    Class 10 & 12 Passing Certificate
  • Marks Sheet 
  • Eight Passport-size Photographs
  • Valid Proof of Identity such as Aadhar, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, or Passport.

How to Download AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can check and download their AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment for the academic year 2025-26 by following the steps mentioned. 

  • Go to the official website at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Look for the ‘AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result’ link and click on it.
  • A new page will open, and enter your login details.
  • After clicking on the submit icon, the result will appear on the screen.
  • Check your seat allotment, and download the result for future reference. 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Round 3 Registration Date 

MCC will open the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration process from September 29, 2025. Eligible candidates who were not allotted a seat in the earlier rounds or who wish to upgrade their choices can register online through the official MCC portal. 

AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here
AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here
AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here
AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here

