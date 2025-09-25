AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has recently released the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results today, on September 25, 2025. Candidates can now check the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on their official website aaccc.gov.in using roll number and password.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates allotted seats under the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment results must report to their respective colleges from September 26 to October 3, 2025. The AYUSH NEET UG 2025 consists of courses like Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy programmes at government, government-aided, national institutes, central universities and deemed universities.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Overview

Overview Details Event name AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Board name AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) Academic year 2025-26 Official website aaccc.gov.in Stream Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Programmes Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) Other AYUSH courses Round 2 seat allotment result date September 25, 2025 Nature Provisional Login credentials Roll Number Password

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Documents Required

Candidates can carry the following documents during the admission for AYUSH NEET UG.

Provisional Allotment Letter

NEET UG Admit Card

Score Card

Birth Certificate

Class 10 & 12 Passing Certificate

Marks Sheet

Eight Passport-size Photographs

Valid Proof of Identity such as Aadhar, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, or Passport.

How to Download AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can check and download their AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment for the academic year 2025-26 by following the steps mentioned.

Go to the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

Look for the ‘AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result’ link and click on it.

A new page will open, and enter your login details.

After clicking on the submit icon, the result will appear on the screen.

Check your seat allotment, and download the result for future reference.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Round 3 Registration Date

MCC will open the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration process from September 29, 2025. Eligible candidates who were not allotted a seat in the earlier rounds or who wish to upgrade their choices can register online through the official MCC portal.