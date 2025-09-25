AYUSH Counselling 2025: UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT, Check Round 3 Registration Date| Direct Link Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has recently released the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results today, on September 25, 2025. Candidates can now check the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on their official website aaccc.gov.in using roll number and password.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025
Candidates allotted seats under the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment results must report to their respective colleges from September 26 to October 3, 2025. The AYUSH NEET UG 2025 consists of courses like Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy programmes at government, government-aided, national institutes, central universities and deemed universities.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Overview
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aaccc.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)
Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)
Other AYUSH courses
|
Round 2 seat allotment result date
|
September 25, 2025
|
Nature
|
Provisional
|
Login credentials
|
Roll Number
Password
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Documents Required
Candidates can carry the following documents during the admission for AYUSH NEET UG.
- Provisional Allotment Letter
- NEET UG Admit Card
- Score Card
- Birth Certificate
Class 10 & 12 Passing Certificate
- Marks Sheet
- Eight Passport-size Photographs
- Valid Proof of Identity such as Aadhar, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, or Passport.
How to Download AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can check and download their AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment for the academic year 2025-26 by following the steps mentioned.
- Go to the official website at aaccc.gov.in.
- Look for the ‘AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result’ link and click on it.
- A new page will open, and enter your login details.
- After clicking on the submit icon, the result will appear on the screen.
- Check your seat allotment, and download the result for future reference.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025- Round 3 Registration Date
MCC will open the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration process from September 29, 2025. Eligible candidates who were not allotted a seat in the earlier rounds or who wish to upgrade their choices can register online through the official MCC portal.